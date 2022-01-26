Disneyland Paris: all the news for the 30th birthday

Big party at Mickey’s house: for the 30th anniversary of the park’s opening, Disneyland Paris launches a series of initiatives special for visitors. The start of the celebrations is set for March 6, the date in which the lights are turned on for a renewed destination and not only in its look.

The realm of magic also embraces Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars characters and is about to usher in a new chapter of modernity and inclusion.

The Sleeping Beauty Castle (the fable brought back to life by Angelina Jolie and her own Maleficent), just restored after a year of work, returns to be the setting for the daily show of lights and music, but this time it multiplies the daily reruns.

For the occasion, in fact, it will be used a technology never used before with 200 drones in action for the pre-show night, the Disney D-Light: the idea is to create an immersive atmosphere in the Central Plaza alongside the characters in their new iridescent outfit. The costumes – over 30,000 created ad hoc in these three decades – are one of the flagships of the park.

In short, the show continues in aerial form with an appointment that every evening anticipates the Disney Illuminations. The soundtrack, recorded in Abbey Road Studios in London with 60 musicians, use the song as a background A world here lit upand, arranged in an unprecedented way for this birthday.

2022 marks the arrival of various shows starting with the spring season, including Mickey and the Magician, The Disney Junior Dream Factory And Disney Stars on Parade (beloved by stars like Chiara Ferragni, but suspended for two years due to the health emergency).

Absolute novelty, however, are the ten new gardens of wonder, thematic gardens next to the Castle with 30 interactive works of art that evoke the most beloved installations of the past, such as those created by Salvador Dalì. The Asian garden, for example, will host Mushu’s Mulan, Baymax’s Big Hero 6 and Sisu from Raya and the Last Dragon.

The leitmotif of the restyling of the park is based on the sparkling shades of blue and purple, which decorate every corner of the park. It is no surprise that the overseas shade was chosen for the iconic trouser suit specially made by Stella McCartney for Minnie’s Women’s Day parade: the characteristic polka dots of her look, however, give that detail of style imitated in pop art. of all the world.