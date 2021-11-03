World

Disneyland Shanghai, 34 thousand visitors blocked in the park due to a case of Covid

Swabs at Disneyland Shanghai (Ansa)
Swabs at Disneyland Shanghai (Ansa)

Rome, 2 November 2021 – Thirty-four thousand people they remained closed on Sunday inside the amusement park Shanghai Disneyland for a case of Covid. China does not go for the subtle and after that one woman tested positive, the company asked 34,000 visitors to undergo the swab before leaving the resort.

So, between a line for a roller coaster and a cotton candy, the staff silently sealed off the mega playground and subjected visitors to tests, which concluded around midnight.

All 34 thousand swabs are negative results, but it wasn’t enough. The company asked visitors – taken home on 220 special buses – to undergo self-isolation for another 24 hours before a second test in two weeks.

All this for a positive case of a woman who traveled to Shanghai from nearby Hangzhou over the weekend, with officials having to yet to confirm if he visited Disneyland. Furthermore, the reopening date of the park has not been specified.




In short, an impressive tracking in the face of 71 Covid cases across China in the last 24 hours, of which 54 of domestic broadcast and 17 imported. According to daily updates released by the National Health Commission, internal cases have been detected in the provinces of Heilongjiang (27), Hebei and Gansu (8 each), and Shandong (3). Finally, two in Inner Mongolia, Jiangxi and Qinghai, and one in Beijing and Ningxia. There were 17 imported infections, including 4 cases previously classified as asymptomatic.

