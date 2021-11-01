Disneyland Shanghai closes after a Covid infection – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – BEIJING, 01 NOV – Disneyland Shanghai has closed its doors indefinitely after the identification of a visitor who tested positive at Covid, to nip a possible new outbreak of the virus in the bud.



The Chinese authorities continue to pursue the zero contagion goal by adopting severe measures in the face of 92 new cases detected yesterday in the country, the highest number since September, also in view of the Beijing Winter Olympics next February.



In this context, the Shanghai Disneyland Park, inaugurated in 2016, closed immediately after the discovery of a positive case in a visitor returning from a trip to a province near Shanghai. The reopening date was not specified.



The park has proceeded with screening of staff and visitors and as of this morning 34,000 people have already been subjected to the Covid test, according to reports from the Shanghai city hall.



In a video released by the official media, employees in protective suits can be seen testing visitors amidst fireworks above the iconic Disneyland castle.



All tests came back negative, but adults and children who have visited the park in the last few days will still have to refrain from going to school or work for at least 48 hours and undergo further tests.



Two days earlier, the park at Universal Studios in Beijing, which opened at the end of September, had announced cases of contact with the infected among its visitors the previous weekend.



About 6 million Chinese in total are currently in isolation from the latest outbreak, most of them in the large city of Lanzhou, 1,200km west of Beijing. The situation is “serious and complex”, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health admitted Saturday, underlining the speed with which the virus has started to circulate again. (HANDLE).

