DisneyPlus | When does Doctor Strange 2 premiere on Disney Plus? What streaming can I watch Doctor Strange 2 on?

The Disney Plus billboard continues to be updated with Marvel deliveries.

On May 4, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hit theaters. In this second part we see Steven Strange open a portal to the multiverse, since he used a forbidden spell in the previous film of the Marvel saga. This is why he will have to face a great threat.

In this new story from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Scarlet Witch, or popularly known as Wanda, joins the plot. However, she could be both an ally and an enemy.

Its cast consists of Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The script is written by Michael Waldron.

Before watching this great film we recommend you see the following titles:

The films and series that you must see are the following:

Doctor Strange

WandaVision

What if…?

Spider-Man No Way Home – Doctor Strange

When does Doctor Strange 2 premiere on Disney Plus?

The Marvel movie, for the window of 60 days from its premiere, was scheduled to be seen on Disney Plus from July 6. However, in recent days a publication obtained by Pop Culture Leftovers, said that Doctor Strange 2 would hit the platform on June 22.