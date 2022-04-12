Disney’s ‘Dumbo’: The children’s film is inspired by a true story and is much sadder | entertainment pop culture
To create some of its films, Disney has been inspired by true stories. For example, ‘Dumbo’ (1941), which is about a baby elephant with giant ears who is forced to perform in a circus after being separated from his mother, is inspired by the painful and sad life of a pachyderm.
As for the Tim Burton version (2019), starring actors such as Danny DeVito, Michael Keaton, Colin Farrell and Eva Green, it resembles a little more the true story of Jumbo, although in real life the animal did not have a happy ending like on the screen.
The tragic story that inspired the ‘Dumbo’ tape
Jumbo was captured in 1862 in Abyssinia, an African kingdom that encompassed what is now Ethiopia and Eritrea. He was just a baby and witnessed poachers kill his mother to remove her fangs.
Later they took him to the Jardin des Plantes Zoo, in Paris, and on June 26, 1865 he was sold to the director of the London Zoo, Abraham Bertlett, but he arrived in that city in terrible conditions.
At the London Zoo, he was baptized Jumbo by Matthew Scott, a man who worked there and who, seeing the elephant in poor condition, offered to take care of it and give it a good life.
“I have never seen such a helpless creature. The elephant was full of parasites that had entered its skin and had almost eaten its eyes, ”the caretaker wrote in an autobiography in which he recounted his life with Jumbo.
After six months of care, love and affection from the keeper, the pachyderm recovered and was presented to the public at the zoo. The children who attended the place were photographed mounted on the back of Jumbo.
David Frederick Attenborough, an English author and former controller of the BBC, said in his documentary ‘The Giant Elephant’ (2017) that even “Queen Victoria’s children were her faithful admirers”.
By 1880, Jumbo began to have violent reactions. Although during the day he tolerated visitors and the presence of children, the ‘Daily Mail’ revealed that at nightfall he became angry to the point of breaking the fences of his bedroom and crashing his fangs until they broke.
Two years later, in 1882, Matthew Scott sold it to Phineas Taylor Barnum, owner of The Greatest Show on Earth circus, who was looking for an African elephant to add to his collection. He paid for him 10 thousand dollars.
On March 24, 1882, Jumbo was embarked on the Assyrian Monarch bound for New York, in the company of Scott, who offered to travel with the elephant because it was the only way to get him out of the place.
On April 9, 1882, Jumbo and Matthew Scott arrived in the United States and since then he has been the protagonist of a national tour prepared by PT Barnum to show off his recent acquisition.
He toured the United States and Canada for 3 years, until Scott told Taylor Barnum that Jumbo was sick, his legs no longer reacted the same and his back was badly hurt from carrying the children; however, this did not matter to Phineas and he continued with the tour.
On September 15, 1885, Jumbo and Tom Thumb, a dwarf pachyderm who was performing with him, finished their act and were led to their cars by Scott. Unfortunately, a freight train was coming down the tracks in his direction and the trainer was unable to move the animals to safety. The locomotive crashed into the rear of Jumbo, causing him to fall to his knees and it took him 15 minutes to die.
Witnesses said that Scott wept uncontrollably at his death. Later, the owner of the circus hired Henry Ward, a taxidermist, to dissect him and show him dead, as he assured that he would earn more.
“If I can’t have Jumbo alive, I’ll have Jumbo dead, and Jumbo dead is worth more than a little herd of ordinary elephants,” Barnum told the New York Times on September 17, 1885.
A postmortem examination of her stomach indicated painful years of inadequate care. According to the report in Martin Meredith’s book titled ‘Elephant Destiny’, Jumbo’s stomach contained items such as a hat filled with pennies, gold and silver coins, stones, keys, lead seals from train cars, glass, screws and a police whistle.