Disney’s live-action movie will be directed by Guy Ritchie

Guy Ritchie will adapt Hercules to the cinema.

The live-action adaptation of the animated film Aladdin became the first film to break the billion dollar mark, disney didn’t hesitate too long before handing over the helm for the live-action film Hercules to director Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Wrath of Man). Based on the animated version by John Musker and Ron Clements released in 1997, the story written by Dave Callahan (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Jean-Claude Van Johnson, Mortal Kombat) will be reworked by the next months by new screenwriters.

Note that AGBO, the production company run by Joe and Anthony Russo (Captain America, Avengers, Agent Carter), oversees the project. If the casting is not yet open, some fans are already imagining comedians and celebrities like Jason Statham, Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Jennifer Hudson, Rihanna, Dua Lipa and Lizzo inheriting the starring roles of Hercules.

