Disney’s New Haunted Mansion Movie Now Has a Release Date

if you ask me, Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion is the best ride in the park. Also if you ask me, while Disney’s First Try At A Haunted Mansion Movie Is Perhaps A Little Underrated, it’s not that good. However, fans of the excellent attraction will have another opportunity to see it on the screen, as a new Haunted Mansion The movie is on the way, and it now has an official release date. Unfortunately, it’s almost a year away.

Today the Disney Parks are celebrating Halfway to Halloween and as part of that, it was announced that the new Haunted Mansion The film will be released on March 10, 2023. However, although we will have to wait a bit before we can see the new Haunted Mansion film, which was directed by dear white peopleIt’s Justin Simien and written by The heatIt’s Kate Dippold, now we know more about what movie we’re waiting for.

