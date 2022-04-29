Disney’s New Haunted Mansion Movie Now Has a Release Date

if you ask me, Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion is the best ride in the park . Also if you ask me, while Disney’s First Try At A Haunted Mansion Movie Is Perhaps A Little Underrated , it’s not that good. However, fans of the excellent attraction will have another opportunity to see it on the screen, as a new Haunted Mansion The movie is on the way, and it now has an official release date. Unfortunately, it’s almost a year away.

Today the Disney Parks are celebrating Halfway to Halloween and as part of that, it was announced that the new Haunted Mansion The film will be released on March 10, 2023. However, although we will have to wait a bit before we can see the new Haunted Mansion film, which was directed by dear white people It’s Justin Simien and written by The heatIt’s Kate Dippold, now we know more about what movie we’re waiting for.

The plot synopsis explains that the film will star Rosario Dawson as a doctor who goes with her nine-year-old son, played by Chase Dillon, to live in a “strangely affordable” New Orleans mansion. Once there, they will discover, it is assumed, that her new home is inhabited by 999 happy places. The family will then turn to four different people for help, a priest, played by Owen Wilson , a psychic, played by Tiffany Haddish a scientist turned paranormal investigator, played by LaKeith Stanfield, and a cantankerous historian, played by Danny DeVito.

the first disney Haunted Mansion The film was released in 2003 and starred Eddie Murphy and although the film is not without its high points and many references to the attraction, the film failed to impress at the box office. The lack of success hit especially hard considering the film was released the same year as Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearlwhich became a huge success and has since spawned four sequels.

Pirates, however, has largely been the exception to the rule, as it was for a long time the only film based on a Disney theme park attraction to be a true success. Last year Disney released jungle cruise with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. jungle cruise 2 now it’s on its way so Disney seems to have found success again in this area, one certainly hopes that the new Haunted Mansion will be at least as good as the recent Muppet Haunted Mansion Disney+ special, which was an excellent Muppets special while also including a lot of Haunted Mansion references for fans .

Based on the description and the fact that the movie takes place in New Orleans, it sounds like the movie will be primarily inspired by the Disneyland version of the attraction. While the interior of the attraction is nearly identical to the Magic Kingdom version at Walt Disney World, the exterior is significantly different as the Haunted Mansion in Florida is located in Liberty Square and thus fits in with the American aesthetic of the era. colonial. Various international parks have significantly different versions of the attraction. There is a lot of material in there for possible sequels if this Haunted Mansion it is a success