Disney’s next live actions of its animated classics

This 2022 we will see how Pinocchio comes to life with a new adaptation, but this is just one of Disney’s upcoming live actions. Some projects are further along than others, but the studio is determined to revive its animated classics this way.

We tell you the details of those titles that you loved in your childhood and that you will soon see in this new version. Although as we mentioned, there are some that are confirmed, but are not yet looking for the cast.

Upcoming Disney Live Actions

Pinocchio – September 2022

As we already mentioned, the first live action that we will see this year is the story of a wooden puppet who wanted to be a real boy. That’s right, the 1940 animated classic returns to now from the director’s hand Robert Zemeckis (Return to the future, forest gump) beside Tom Hanks Who will play Geppetto?

In this note we tell you all the details of this production that arrives on September 8th direct to the platform Disney+. And beware, do not confuse it with Guillermo del Toro’s stop motion film of the same story, because that will come to Netflix.

The little Mermaid – May 2023

Another of Disney’s live actions that is already being worked on is the readaptation of The little Mermaid (1989), which in turn is inspired by the homonymous story by Hans Christian Andersen.

Acclaimed composer Alan Menken, who worked on the music for the original film, will be back in this film that will include the original songs written by Howard Ashman, but will also feature new ones composed by Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

As you will remember, the young singer Halle Bailey will be the protagonist when she plays Ariel. She is accompanied by Awkwafina, Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy, among others.

Hercules – coming soon

The most recent news is that the director Guy Ritchie (who made the live action of Aladdin) was already the director of this new adaptation of the 1997 animated classic.

Similarly, the directors of infinity war Y end game, Anthony and Joe Russo will serve as producers. for the film of which until now there are no other details other than that it is in a very early stage of pre-production, since they will hardly look for writers after it is already done a first draft of the script.

prequel to The Lion King – coming soon

One of the most successful Disney live actions has been the new version of The Lion King (which is still up for discussion if it can be called live action when everything is animated, but that’s another topic).

Since the 2020 investor presentation, the company confirmed that a prequel to the film was already in the works. At that time it was confirmed that the Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins (moonlit) will be in charge of the project.

In this case, the story would explore the origins of the rivalry between Mufasa and Scaras well as showcasing other iconic characters from the franchise.

Peter Pan & Wendy – Coming soon to Disney+

Some of these new productions are designed to be launched exclusively on the Disney + platform and that is the case with this remake of Peter Pan (1953).

Actually we have already had two live action of the original story created by James M.Barrie, one in 2003 and another in 2015, but none of them have been made by Disney until now.

Although we do not have a trailer or an official poster, it is expected to be released soon, as it is an already advanced project that has the performance of Jude Law like Captain Hook.

The leading roles fall to Alexander Moloneywho will make his film debut as Peter Pan, and Ever Anderson as Wendy; she is the daughter of Milla Jovovich and we already saw her as the young Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow.

The film is directed by David Lowery, who co-wrote the script with Toby Halbrooks; this duo was behind the remake of my friend the dragon.

Snow White – coming soon

This is another of Disney’s live actions that already have an official cast and is in part a very special adaptation if we take into account that the 1937 film was the company’s first animated film.

On this occasion, Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) will be the protagonist, while the role of the Evil Queen will go to Gal Gadot (wonder-woman). The director of the movie is Mark Webbwho made the two Spider-Man movies with Andrew Garfield, and as if that were not enough, the script is by Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) with Erin Cressida Wilson.

Other Disney live actions in development

Although the official announcement has already been made, these films are still in development and there are some that do not even have a cast or director defined. However, you can be sure that Disney will work on bringing them back to the big screen.

One of them is The Hunchback of Notre Damethat since 2019 it was announced that the writer David Henry Hwang is preparing the script for this musical that will return to Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz for music and songs.

Something similar happens with the live action of Lilo & Stitch (2002) that has been in development for years and we still don’t even know who is going to direct it. Although it is said that it could be a direct production for Disney +.

Even working on a new version of bambi (1942) with a developing screenplay by Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) and Lindsey Beer (Sierra Burgess Is a Loser). Like The Lion King We could not say that it is a live action as it is, since the animals will be hyper-realistic designs made by computer.

Which of these Disney live actions excites you the most? Also tell us what other film you think would be perfect for this format.