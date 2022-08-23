Disney’s next movie has found its new lead actor

In the continuity of the takeover of Fox, Disney is preparing a new series of films on The Planet of the Apes and found its new lead (but not human) actor.

The final trilogy The Planet of the Apes having collected more than 1.6 billion dollars at the global box office between 2011 and 2017, it seemed obvious that the franchise inherited from the cult novel by Frenchman Pierre Boulle would be one of Disney’s new priorities (Fox itself having planned to extend the saga). A new, as yet untitled film was thus made official in December 2020.while Wes Ball, to whom we owe the trilogy The labyrinth was announced for production in August 2020. Since then, not much.

The project is digging up

A storyline was apparently pitched this summer, but audiences are still unsure whether to expect a remake or a spin-off set in the same universe as Rupert Wyatt and Matt Reeves. The only certainty is that the next installment will focus on a new primate, which has also found an interpreter.

According to Deadline, Owen Teague was cast to don a motion capture suit and play the lead monkey of this reboot. He will take over from Andy Serkis who played Caesar, the leader of the army of monkeys, in the final trilogy. The 23-year-old actor particularly stood out in the series Bloodline on Netflix, before starring in Mrs. Fletcher and another adaptation by Stephen King, The scourgeon Paramount+.

You have to imagine him all hairy or all green with pellets stuck all over his face

In the cinema, he made an appearance in That, as one of the teenage psychopaths who goes after the Losers Club. Owen Teague was also in the supporting cast ofInherit the Viper and The Empty Man and will soon be in that of Reptilea Netflix crime thriller starring Benicio Del Toro, Alicia Silverstone and Justin Timberlake.

Regarding the rest of the cast, the media clarified that the studio continues to seek who will play the first human role and thus replace James Franco, Jason Clarke and Amiah Miller. Production is expected to start by the end of the year.