Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi Tops May’s Social Wit List

Of all the new shows that premiered around the world in May, Obi-Wan Kenobi by Disney+ in multiple territories, was the most talked about on Instagram, according to The WIT.

The production, which registered 276 thousand followers on Instagram, is the prequel to the Star Wars franchise focused on Obi-Wan Kenobi, set 10 years after the dramatic events of the film. Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. It features performances by Pedro Pascal (2.5 million followers), Rosario Dawson (1.5 million) and Diego Luna (1 million).

Second, it was positioned Ersan Kueri (The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri) on Netflix with 57 thousand followers. The Turkish comedy series revolves around Ersan Kuneri, a leading man in the 1970s erotic film industry. With the confidence that he has, he decides to tackle other genres with his companions. Starring Ezgi Mola (6.2 million followers), Cem Yılmaz (5.2 million), Çağlar Çorumlu (397 thousand) and Zafer Algöz (225 thousand).

Who is the mask?, broadcast by Teledoce in Uruguay, ranked third with 39 thousand followers. It is the local adaptation of the singing competition The King of Mask Singer, where 16 celebrities take the stage wearing masks to avoid being recognized. With the participation of Emir Abdul (6.4 million), Patricia Wolf (71.3 thousand), Fata Delgado (55.8 thousand) and Sofía Rodríguez (44.6 thousand) as judges.

Broadcast on Hulu in the US and BBC Three in the UK, Conversations with Friends came in fourth place with 26 thousand followers on Instagram. The drama series is adapted from the Sally Rooney novel of the same name. Set in Dublin, the production tells the story of two college friends and the strange and unexpected connection they forge with a married couple. Starring Joe Alwyn (922K followers), Jemima Kirke (591K), Sasha Lane (183K) and Alison Oliver (27.2K).

Fifth place went to I’m famous get me out of here! by Azteca 1 in Mexico. With 21 thousand followers, the local adaptation of the format I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! features celebrities who live together in the jungle and must win physical or mental challenges to obtain food and survive. With the participation of the stars Magaly Chávez (1.6 million), Guty Carrera (1 million), Pancho Uresti (588 thousand) and Jessica Díaz (572 thousand).

The Kids in the Hall on Amazon Prime Video it registered 20 thousand followers and occupied the sixth position. It’s the new version of the Canadian sketch show The Kids in the Hall aired from 1988 to 1995 on CBC in Canada. The remake features the original cast playing favorite characters and taking on new ones. Starring Mark McKinney (75.7 thousand followers) and Dave Foley (17.2 thousand).

With 12 thousand followers on Instagram, The Games, broadcast on ITV in the UK, reached seventh place. It is the new version of the sports competition with celebrities The Games on Channel 4, which aired from 2003 to 2006. It features 12 celebrities, six men and six women, who compete in Olympic sporting events such as gymnastics, weightlifting and diving. Hosted by Holly Willoughby (7.8 million followers) and Freddie Flintoff (997K).

In eighth place was a la carte with 8 thousand followers. The teen comedy-drama series, presented by ALLBLK in the United States, is the brainchild of Breanna Hogan, following an outstanding girl in her 20s who has had high moral standards all her life but ends up being a man’s mistress. Featuring performances by Kendall Kyndall (1.9 million followers), Mike Merrill (125K) and Pauline Dyer (2K).

Candy by Hulu in the United States it ranked ninth with 7.8 thousand followers. Drama series based on the true story of Texas killer Candy Montgomery. The series is set in Texas in 1980, where she apparently had it all: A loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, a nice house in the new suburbs, so why did she kill her friend from church with an axe? Jessica Biel (11.3 million followers), Pablo Schreiber (484 thousand) and Melanie Lynskey (101 thousand) are protagonists.

The Social WIT List for May closes in 10th place with Stand Up Revolution with 7.4 thousand followers. The entertainment show, presented by Antena 1 in Romania, showcases stand-up comedians (novice or experienced) in competition in front of a jury of star comedians to win the chance to perform on stage alongside them. With the participation of comedians Costel (70 thousand followers), Dan Badea (69 thousand), Teo (58 thousand) and Vio as judges.