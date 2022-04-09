Disorder at the Chernobyl nuclear plant: the Russians looted it and dug trenches in radioactive soil, denounces Ukraine | Univision World News
Ukrainian authorities have denounced the “irresponsibility” of Russian soldiers who occupied the Chernobyl nuclear power plant for more than a month.
Although not active, the Chernobyl plant is a sensitive facility where Ukrainian workers work every day. A huge concrete construction serves as a sarcophagus for the plant’s nuclear reactor number 4, which exploded in April 1986, causing the greatest nuclear catastrophe humanity has ever experienced.
That’s why it was so worrying when Russian forces occupied the plant and forced Ukrainian workers to work non-rotating shifts. After his withdrawal, Ukrainian authorities said that radiation levels are slightly higher than usual, although according to a report from New York Times no significant radioactive leak has been detected.
According to a CNN report, which had access to the interior of the plant after the withdrawal of the invading forces that are now regrouping in the east of the country, a radiation level slightly higher than what the World Nuclear Association describes as natural radiation. And this is apparently due to soldiers walking around the facility and moving radioactive material on their shoes.
They walked through what is known as the ‘Red Forest’, an area 6 miles around the nuclear power plant and is considered to be the area with the highest nuclear contamination on the planet.
The name is due to the reddish and yellowish color that the pines took after absorbing the large amount of radiation released in the nuclear accident. Most of the trees at that time died and were buried right there, under layers of earth and sand. It is estimated that 90% of the radiation that remains in the place is in the ground.
Russian soldiers possibly transported dust particles from the ground in that area to their overnight room inside the plant, Ukrainian soldier Ihor Ugolkov told CNN. Sporadic contact with this level of radiation does not cause direct damage to health, but it does if the exposure is persistent.
“They went everywhere and they also took some radioactive dust with them (when they left),” Ugolkov said as an indication of what the Ukrainian authorities have described as “irresponsible and careless” behavior on the part of Russia in Chernobyl and other nuclear zones in Ukraine.
“It’s crazy, really,” Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko told CNN while touring the plant. “I really have no idea why they did it (go to the ‘Red Forest’),” he told the network.
Ukraine says Russia dug trenches at Chernobyl
In addition to raids into the ‘Red Forest’, Ukrainian officials have released drone footage of what they say are trenches dug by Russian soldiers in the area, which would also have exposed radioactive dust lying on the ground there.
Russian forces are believed to have been operating in contaminated areas for most of the month they were there. In the wooded area there were fires and traces of the passage of heavy machinery remained.
On the other hand, the Ukrainian authorities denounced that the workers of the plant received “inhumane and dangerous treatment” of Russian troops. They were forced to work tirelessly and held there for a whole month, they said.
Plant workers said Russian soldiers also looted the placeboth the warehouses and some of the workers’ belongings.
But the worst burden, they say, had to be borne by the facility’s security guards, who were locked in a bunker and taken somewhere unknown for now.