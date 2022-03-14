Disparate data in stock markets after the fall of 5.4% in Hong Kong

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks were mixed Monday after Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 5% following a lockdown order in neighboring Shenzhen to combat China’s worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years of pandemic.

Stocks rose in Frankfurt, Paris and Tokyo, and US futures were higher. Crude oil prices fell despite the uncertainty associated with the war in Ukraine.

Germany’s DAX index gained 1.8% to 13,879.27 points, while the CAC 40 rose 0.6% in Paris to 6,293.04. Britain’s FTSE 100 was almost flat at 7,152.08.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 0.7%, pointing to a positive start to the week. S&P 500 futures were 0.5% higher.

Rising coronavirus infections in China have added to concerns about the supply chain and the war in Ukraine.

Shenzhen, a manufacturing and technology hub, has 17.5 million people and is home to some of China’s most prominent companies, including telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies Ltd., electric car brand BYD Auto, Ping An Insurance Co. and Tencent Holding, which operates the popular WeChat messaging service.

The Hang Seng Index fell 5.4% but later recovered some ground to close down 5% at 19,531.66. The technology index of the stock market fell 11%.

For its part, the Shanghai Composite index lost 2.6% to 3,223.53 points. The A-share index on the smaller Shenzhen stock exchange lost 2.9%.