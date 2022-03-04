Disparities leave parts of LA County hit hard by COVID-19

Two years into the pandemic, wealth, poverty and race still dramatically affect the number of coronavirus victims, with Black and Latino communities in Los Angeles County being significantly more affected than wealthier white communities.

Data analyzed by Los Angeles County public health officials showed disturbing inequities in the disproportionate numbers of COVID-19 for Black and Latino residents, as well as for people living in the poorest neighborhoods.

The findings underscore how much the poorer, mostly Black and Latino neighborhoods of Los Angeles County could suffer if improving pandemic trends suddenly reverse as mask mandates are relaxed, or if the need for quick action if a new variant emerges.

“These data on hospitalizations and deaths are alarming,” Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said at a Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday. “We have to make sure our post-surge actions don’t widen gaps by not providing additional resources and protections to people most at risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.”

Between January 29 and February 11, for every 100,000 unvaccinated residents in each racial/ethnic group, 74 Latino and 60 Black residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, while 43 White and 30 Asian American residents were.

In other words, unvaccinated Black and Latino residents are at least twice as likely, compared to unvaccinated Asian American Angelenos, to be hospitalized for COVID-19.

Those racial and ethnic disparities persisted even among inoculated people who received their booster doses. For every 100,000 vaccinated and boosted residents, 13 Latinos and 11 blacks were hospitalized, while five white and three Asian-American residents were hospitalized.

“These differences partially reflect higher rates of underlying health conditions among Black and Latino residents due to inadequate access to health resources. And it is also likely that they reflect dissimilarity in exposure to COVID depending on where people live and work,” Ferrer explained. “Regardless of vaccination status, living in an area with high poverty was associated with a substantially increased risk of hospitalization.”

Many Black and Latino residents, as well as low-income residents, in Los Angeles County live in areas with less access to resources such as hospitals and pharmacies.

“It is very clear that where you live and where you work has an impact on your health status. It’s no different for COVID, as well as a host of other diseases,” Ferrer said at a briefing last week. “Certainly, where you live has a tremendous impact on what is available to help you be as healthy as possible.”

Many Black and Latino residents live in areas where government officials for generations have neglected residents’ public health, in part due to a legacy of racism and discrimination. Neighborhoods like South Los Angeles, the Southeast County and the East Side are covered by a network of freeways that spew toxic pollution, increasing the risk of asthma and other chronic conditions that put residents at higher risk of complications from COVID-19.

Residents who live in crowded housing, where a highly infectious airborne virus is more likely to spread, are also more vulnerable to COVID-19. Additionally, many low-income residents, as well as Blacks and Latinos, need to physically leave home to work in a frontline occupation, where the risk of exposure to the coronavirus is greatest.

People living in wealthier areas, by contrast, have had a number of advantages during the pandemic: better access to hospitals, a greater chance of living in uncrowded homes, as well as cleaner air thanks to the lack of freeways nearby (Beverly Hills and South Pasadena memorably fought highway construction through their cities).

Those structural and systemic issues of living close to highways can quickly lead to worse COVID-19 outcomes. For example, air pollution can make asthma symptoms worse. Black, Latino and Native American residents across the country are more likely to have asthma, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. And people with asthma are at increased risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19, Ferrer said.

Worrying disparities in deaths from COVID-19 have also been observed. Between January 23 and February 5, for every 100,000 unvaccinated residents in each racial and ethnic group, 47 Latino residents died, compared to 32 white, 22 black and 16 Asian-American residents.

Among those who are inoculated and boosted, for every 100,000 people, three Latino and two Black residents die, compared to one among White and Asian American residents.

There were also staggering COVID-19 disparities based on socioeconomic status and where people lived. From January 29 to February 4, for every 100,000 unvaccinated residents divided into groups according to the poverty status of their areas, eight individuals who lived in the wealthiest areas of the county died, compared with 76 in the poorest areas of the county. county.

And even between inoculated and boosted residents, disparities remained: For every 100,000 residents, one died in the richest areas, while three died in the poorest areas.

“It is clear that living in high-poverty areas puts people at risk of serious illness and death related to COVID-19,” Ferrer said. “Despite the strong protection that antigens provide, getting vaccinated alone was not an equalizer for people living in high-poverty areas. Where people live and work clearly has a tremendous impact on their risk of exposure and the availability of health-affirming resources.”

The different effects of COVID-19 on African-American and Latino communities, as well as low-income areas, likely help explain the dynamic on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, which has been divided over how quickly the mandate to wear a mask indoors in the most populous county in the country is abolished.

Of the five supervisors, Hilda Solis and Holly Mitchell, the only Latina and African-American representatives, respectively, have in recent weeks backed efforts to keep the county’s mask mandate in place for a few more weeks, and have expressed concern that routinely about the disproportionate impact the pandemic has had on their constituents. Solis and Mitchell were elected in districts that have the highest poverty rates and the lowest median household income, according to an analysis published by the LA County Economic Development Corp. in 2017.

A third supervisor who backed a slower rollback of mask mandates, Sheila Kuehl, was elected in a district that has a poverty rate and median household income between the richest and poorest districts.

By contrast, Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn were elected from districts with the lowest poverty rates and highest median household income. Both have spoken about easing mask mandates to be as lenient as the state allows. They say they get a lot of complaints from residents who want these mandates lifted faster.

If you want to read this article in English, click here.