DISPLACED GYM – Chronicle

Fourteen homes evacuated. Two hundred people (80 families) who will spend the night in the open. Some, on the cots promptly brought by the men of the Civil Protection, in the gymnasium of the San Francesco school, others in hotels booked by the Municipality, others still by relatives or friends who will host them. Scandiano, since yesterday afternoon, has suddenly turned into a kind of ‘theater of war’. The fault of a drilling machine which, in carrying out grounding work on fiber optic cabling, damaged the gas pipes, causing it to leak methane. We are in via Palazzina, on the outskirts of the town, on the road that leads to Arceto. In no time at all, an intense smell of gas was released in the street, which immediately triggered the alarm to the firefighters who intervened in force with over ten men. From then on, the rescue machine was set in motion. The mayor of Scandiano Matteo Nasciuti arrived on the spot and signed the evacuation order from the houses concerned. With him, the staff of the Red Cross and that of the civil protection who provided the necessary and necessary assistance to the over two hundred people who made up the families that occupied the fourteen vacated homes (including some elderly people with the need to take medicine, as well as several coronavirus positives).

Since that time, the business has unfolded on two different levels. In via Palazzina the restoration work began immediately. On site the Ireti technicians and the firefighters who supervise the work. On the one hand, there was the need to identify the leak. The technicians worked tirelessly and at 7.45 pm, as communicated by Iren herself, the damage was identified and repaired. Subsequently, ‘the ball’ passed into the hands of the firefighters who had to ventilate the whole area to disperse the methane and again the Ireti operators in restoring the utilities. Operations continued throughout the night, but should have been completed by this morning. At the same time, the assistance machine started. Cots, blankets, food and hot drinks were arranged for the displaced in the San Francesco gym, as well as reservations in accommodation facilities in the area. The police of the Scandiano lieutenancy and the agents of the Tresinaro Secchia Municipal police also guarantee the safety of the operations.

Nicola Bonafini