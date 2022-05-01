Dispute between drivers? Vanessa Claudio reveals the TRUTH of her departure from Venga la Alegría | VIDEO

Since Vanessa Claudio left ‘Venga la Alegría’rumors of a possible feud with one of the morning’s hosts began to circulate, and although on several occasions the now host of ‘Al Extremo’ has pointed out that this is a lie, she finally decided to break the silence.

It was during one of the Pinky Promise broadcasts that vanessa claudio She was questioned about it, to which she did not show surprise, as she assured that it is something that they always ask her, however, the answer was not as expected, since the model also said that her departure was not due to any lawsuit.

It turns out that at that time, vanessa claudio She auditioned to be the main host of a fashion show, which is a subject that she has always been passionate about, and to her surprise, she was chosen to lead the project.

“When they told me that I stayed in ‘This is my style’ I was serious first (…) and then the boy tells me ‘I mean, I’m telling you that you’re going to be a starter’ and after half an hour I started to cry and everything and it was very nice,” he recalled vanessa claudio.

The Puerto Rican pointed out that she was very happy in VLAalthough he realized that he had completed his period in the show and it was time to look for new opportunities.

So since the aspiration of any host is to have her own show, vanessa claudio He had to make an important decision in his career: leave ‘Come Joy’ to drive ‘This is my style’.

Even so, the sexy driver recognized that all this change was a challenge, for which He clarified that he did miss the morning show, especially for all the stability and energy it represented.

However, whenout of VLA he realized that there was a world of possibilities that he had not explored and that he would have loved to cultivate ever since.

In this sense, he pointed out that he feels very comfortable in ‘To the extreme’since the schedule of this program also allows him to check his social networks, in which he is very aware of what his followers request, thus uploading various images and advice to his Facebook page.

