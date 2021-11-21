Disputed acquittal. And the radical left focuses on America

As was unfortunately predictable, the verdict that acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old from Wisconsin who faced a lengthy sentence for shooting two left-wing activists during a violent demonstration against racism, sparked equally violent protests. in several cities of the United States. Not only in Kenosha, the scene in August 2020 of the Black Lives Matter demonstration which degenerated into acts of hooliganism and ended in blood when Rittenhouse shot at three people who were attacking him killing two, but also in Portland in Oregon, one of the capital cities extremist Americans: here about 200 radical left militants dressed in black destroyed shop windows, attacked a television crew and threw objects at the police, who managed with difficulty to keep the situation under control. Protest marches against the verdict were also held in Chicago, while in New York there was violence and damage in the borough of Queens, with five people arrested, and in Brooklyn about 300 protesters gathered in front of the Barclays Center to challenge what they define. evidence of the double register used in American courts in political-related murder cases. All while the combative former Republican president Donald Trump wasted no time in congratulating Rittenhouse «for having been acquitted of all charges. If this is not self-defense, Trump added in his message, then nothing is “.

In short, the United States, after having experienced a sad season of street violence after the murder of George Floyd by a policeman in Minneapolis in May 2020, risks falling back into the same climate of opposition between extremists, unfortunately a mirror of the progressive radicalization of national public opinion, especially among young people. Which on the left is increasingly willing to embrace the intolerant positions of the “cancel culture” and other violent groups, while on the right it recognizes itself in the populist Trump, ready to give credit to the delusional theories of QAnon and to underestimate the unprecedented gravity of the last January’s assault on Capitol Hill. This was also seen in Kenosha, where groups against the racism of the police and in favor of the freedom to possess (and use) a firearm were facing each other in front of the court, awaiting the verdict.

Bad news then, and a bad birthday present for Joe Biden, who yesterday turned 79, becoming the oldest president in office in the history of the States. Biden was aiming for a path of national reconciliation after his victory over Trump a year ago, and is now counting on regaining consensus, after the foolish withdrawal from Afghanistan and the recent electoral reversals, thanks to the imminent approval of his gigantic plan in Congress. of public investments which include, among other things, the modernization of infrastructures, extensive health coverage, robust welfare measures and higher taxes for large incomes and big corporations. It is clear, however, that Kenosha’s verdict plays a bad joke on him: the president said he respected the jury’s ruling, but he clearly hinted at his opposition.

At 79, therefore, Biden will have to roll up his sleeves to manage difficult situations. Always waiting for his personal Godot, that is, his deputy Kamala Harris from whom he expected that extra popularity that his administration has a damned need and which nevertheless does not arrive: the first Number Two woman and African American is nailed in the polls under the 30 percent.