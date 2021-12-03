Disqualified Serie A, the decisions of the sports judge for the 16th day

Two days disqualification for Luciano Spalletti . This is the decision of the sports judge who punished the Tuscan coach (expelled in the injury time of Sassuolo-Napoli) for “having, at 47 ‘of the second half – reads the press release -, challenged an arbitration decision by repeatedly addressing the Director of race gravely disrespectful expressions ; infringement detected by an Assistant; recidivist. ”Spalletti will therefore not be on the bench in the next two Serie A matches against Atalanta and Empoli.

Suspended: Abraham and Karsdorp will miss Inter

Rome, yellow to Karsdorp and Abraham: Inter miss

Tammy too Abraham and Rick Karsdorp they will not be able to be on the pitch next Serie A weekend. The two Giallorossi players were both warned and against Bologna they got the fifth yellow card of their season, which will cost them one day of disqualification to be discounted in the big match against Inter by Simone Inzaghi. A day off for Ethan too Ampadu del Venezia and Omar Colley of Sampdoria, both warned and booked in the last matchday of Serie A.