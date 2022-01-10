“Disquieting Islamization in France”: Jean Daniel’s slap to the doers of the left

Jean Daniel is a sacred monster of French journalism. Died last year at the age of 99, he was born in 1920 in Blida, in the then French Algeria from an Algerian Jewish family and was a great friend of the writer Albert Camus, with whom he worked on the newspaper Combat before founding the weekly Le Nouvel Observateur. Above all, Jean Daniel is a reference intellectual of the whole left beyond the Alps, and beyond. All the more surprising are the contents of his posthumous essay, with a preface by President Emmanuel Macron, Réconcilier la France. Une histoire vécue de la nation previewed and dissected by the writer and philosopher Bérénice Levet for Le Figaro, as reported The paper. By the intellectual founder de Le Nouvel Observateur unpublished broadsides arrive on the do-gooders of the left with respect to crucial issues such as immigration and integration and a precious warning against the loss of identity.

Jean Daniel against the do-gooders of the left gauche caviar

“ I will never forgive the left, my family for not being worried about what is becoming the very face of France “writes Jean Daniel in his posthumous essay. The left, he writes,” has not only lost the people in the sociological sense of the term, and has not lost them only as a political reality, a community historically constituted and cemented by memories, by a language, by a series of traditions, it has also lost man, men, mocking the need for history and stories, for the past, for roots, for historical continuity “. The book, written when the author was still alive and just published in France, is presented as a collection of writings covering four decades of career, the result of the work carried out by Benoît Kanabus who ordered the texts, dividing them by the various themes touched by one of the most important French intellectuals of the twentieth century. The preface, as already mentioned, is entrusted to President Emmanuel Macron, whose party, En Marche, perhaps to steal some votes from the right in view of the upcoming presidential elections, he spared no criticism of the woke hysteria, for example by criticizing the choice, by the most important French dictionary, of inserting the neutral pronoun in the vocabulary.

“Disturbing Islamization”