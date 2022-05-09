Disrespect! Olivia Wilde received legal documents from Jason Sudeikis in the middle of a presentation

UNITED STATES-. On Tuesday, May 3, in the middle of his presentation at CinemaCon, Olivia Wilde She was put into an awkward situation. During her talk on stage, the star received an envelope from her with legal documents from her ex-husband. Jason Sudeikis. The director of Don’t Worry Darling looked surprised but she did her best to keep the room quiet.

According to an industry source, Wilde “She was shocked and embarrassed” when she was handed the papers on stage in Las Vegas, “but went ahead with little fuss.” “Olivia was professional and grown-up about what happened and she made sure the show went on,” the source added. the star and Sudeikis they divorced at the end of 2020, and weeks later she started dating Harry Styles.

Wilde was interrupted while talking about her next thriller Don’t Worry Darling, when, to the surprise of everyone present, a woman approached the stage and threw an envelope at him. It was later confirmed that the contents of this were legal documents related to her children with her ex-fiancé. Sudeikiswith whom he shares 8-year-old Otis and 5-year-old Daisy.

Olivia Wilde looked uncomfortable on stage

While many believed at the time that the envelope was an unsolicited script, including Wildewho even joked about it on stage, sources confirmed last week that the director received legal documents from her ex-husband. Sudeikis. After commenting that it seemed “very mysterious,” the actress said that she was “going to open it now because it feels like a script.”

Once you open it, Wilde He sentenced: “Okay, I got it. Thank you”, and she continued with the presentation on Don’t Worry Darling. “Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place the envelope would have been delivered as this would be solely up to the procedural services company involved and he would never approve of it being delivered to him in such an inappropriate manner,” he said. a fountain.