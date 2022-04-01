“Disrespectful”: Eugenio Derbez attacks Blanca Guerra

The actress has already sent a forceful response to the comedian who accuses her of having dismissed her film “No refunds accepted.”

Since the tape “CODA” won the Oscar for best picture; Eugenio Derbez who was part of the cast, is on everyone’s lips. However, this time she has captured the media’s attention, not because of her talent, but because of a risque comment she made about a Mexican actress.

It is about the respected actress white warwhom Derbez accused of being disrespectful and went further by insinuating that he detracted from his work.

In an interview that Eugenio granted to Gustavo Adolfo Infante; he remembered Blanca’s attitude towards her when he invited her to a private screening of his film “No refunds”.

“Not only did she disqualify her (the movie), but I invited her to a private screening and she was very disrespectful, I remember that I was sitting behind her in the dark watching her, her reaction,” Derbez said.

He also pointed out that “I was with another person from the AcademyI don’t know who she was and at the moment in which all of us who saw that movie cried… at that moment I wanted to see her reaction, I see how she bursts out laughing together with the guy who was next to her and when commenting you realize realize that they are making fun of it”.

Faced with such an accusation, Guerra decided to send a strong response to Derbez. She did it through the same space in which the producer of “La familia P. Luche” made the accusatory comments.

“In no way, I have never been rude to anyone, I have not been rude to anyone and if Eugenio has that impression he is wrong, I don’t know why he is telling the truth,” said Guerra.

The actress of “Iron Soul” explained: “He did not invite me, he did not invite me, he invited the Coordinating Committee of the Mexican Film Academy, not me. And it was Mónica Lozano, the producer, who gave the invitation… and at the end of the film, the only thing I told her was that her film was going to be very successful with the public, that it was going to be a blockbuster, which happened.”

Blanca assured that the only thing she did was be clear about “Eugenio’s good intention of doing a function to raise funds for the Academy”, however, that would not help him buy influences.

«We were in a position to make it clear that not because these functions were done to raise funds and channel them to the Academy… I told him not to misunderstand, that the Ariel award, or the consideration of the Academy, is not a exchange currency. That not by offering her support to the Academy would there be a favorable position for the film at the time of voting at one point, if he registered it to win the award before the Academy, “said the Mexican actress.

