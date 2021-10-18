“Distancing from social media has saved my life”

In a new interview, the singer shared the details of her relationship with Instagram and told how she manages to keep away from the virtual world

It is well known that social media is toxic to our mental health.

From the unhealthy comparisons we make with our friends and the influencers we follow, to the very addiction they impose on the millions of app users; a total detox can be an effective way to change your life.

And Selena Gomez is living proof of that.

**Twitter goes crazy over (possible) relationship between Selena Gomez and Chris Evans **

As one of the most followed people on Instagram, the singer is well aware of the weight social media has on everyday life and health.

For this reason, in recent years, Selena Gomez has decided to take breaks from social platforms, estranging from Instagram & Co for many months, leaving the profile under management to his manager.

Now, the lead singer of Lose You To Love Me has finally, and for the first time, told the moment in which he chose to leave social networks.

**Everything (absolutely everything) there is to know about Selena Gomez **

(Continue below the photo)

That’s why Selena Gomez decided to delete Instagram

In an interview with WWD, Selena Gomez spoke about when she made the decision to distance herself from Instagram.

Loading... Advertisements

It all started about three years ago, when the cantate questioned the constant need to be on everytime, as well as the influx of information and telescopic, and often negative, attention to his private life.

“To be honest, at first I was just thinking, ‘There’s too much information about me.’ There was a good part of my personal life everywhere, and everything seemed uncontrollable to me“.

“I felt like my thoughts and everything I was doing revolved around a million different people around the world saying good things and bad things about me,” explained Selena Gomez.

**Selena Gomez: “I discovered I was bipolar, it scares me but I’m relieved” **

“And I thought, ‘I don’t get anything out of it. None of this really satisfies me. ‘ Like this, in a fit of anger and frustration, I deleted myself from social media“.

Selena Gomez then went on to explain that she initially wanted completely delete his Instagram profile, but her team convinced her not to and luckily it seems to have worked out great.

“I’m glad I didn’t, because it’s a wonderful way to stay in touch with others. And now when I open my Instagram profile it makes me happy to know that online I am completely honest and true to who I am in reality“.

**Selena Gomez explains why she started talking to the press about her private life **

Concluding the interview, Selena Gomez admitted that a life free from social media has been nothing but beneficial to her.

“Distancing myself from social media has been a huge and significant part of my journey towards good mental health to become the person I am now.”

“I’m completely unaware of what’s going on in pop culture, and it makes me really happy. Perhaps this does not apply to everyone, but for me, distancing myself from social media really saved my life“.

**The infallible trick Selena Gomez uses to understand that a man is not for her **