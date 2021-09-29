News

distorted look, seeing it like this will completely blow you away

Nicole Kidman as we have never seen her before: a twisted look, seeing her like this will completely blow you away.

Nicole Kidman leaves fans speechless by being completely different than usual (source getty)

Nicole Kidman is a beloved and world famous actress. During her career she has received numerous awards, and the merit is due to the talent that distinguishes her. After studying drama and mime, she was advised by singer Pat Wilson to audition for her video clip, which in 1983 led to her appearing in the Bop Girl video.

She was soon the center of attention in numerous Australian films and television broadcasts, eventually becoming one of the most sought-after actresses. We have often seen Kidman like this, with this sober look, but seeing it in the shot we are about to show you, will leave you completely blown away: it’s beautiful, as always!

Nicole Kidman twists her look: we’ve never seen her like this

Actress, film producer and television producer, Nicole Kidman is a real star! Loved and appreciated all over the world, she began to take her first steps in Australian films and television broadcasts, until she was chosen to become the protagonist of many successful films.

Beautiful and talented, we’ve always seen the actress like that. Precisely for this reason, seeing her with this new and unexpected look will completely blow you away! The star appeared with a decidedly distorted image of herself.

At the evening to celebrate the birth and opening of the Academy Museum, si is shown with curly hair, showing off a beauty to take your breath away. Different from the usual, since we are used to seeing her with a simple hairstyle, but always beautiful, so, with this natural curl, she conquered everyone!

