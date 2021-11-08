Distorted World and Battle Frontier in the Diamond and Pearl remakes? The answer comes from the leaks

The time to put an end to doubts about the presence of the Distorted World he was born in Battle Park in Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl has probably arrived: according to the leaker Nihilego Khu neither will be present in the new ILCA titles. This new leak comes in the context of great turmoil that is bringing a myriad of new information about the games, typical of the weeks leading up to a new chapter of the main series.

Specifically, he stated that Giratina can be caught in a single room, visually surprising, but which does not present the environmental puzzles and the atmosphere that made the alternate dimension famous in Pokémon Platinum.

No Distortion World, just a functionally similar, custom-designed, lame, meh, meaningless, plain, zero labyrinthine, but visually stunning teeny-tiny room left for players to catch you know what is inside. If allowed really wanna say sth abt Gira-chan’s magnificent feat in PLA. – Nihilego Khu (@Riddler_Khu) November 8, 2021

If the Distortion World would then return in a version devoid of the original appeal, the Battle Park, introduced similarly with Pokémon Platinum, would be entirely absent, as reported Leaks Center. Only the Battle Tower would be available in the titles, as in the original Pokémon Diamond and Pearl.