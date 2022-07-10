Distressing dreams or nightmares could be prodromal of Parkinson’s

Bad dreams could be an early warning of Parkinson’s disease.

Those people who experienced nightmares patients would be twice as likely to be diagnosed with Parkinson’s years after presenting with these sleep abnormalities.

There is an association between Parkinson’s Disease -PD- and the alterations that are related to the phenomenology of Dreamsas well as the frequency with which you have negative dreams or nightmares.

Currently, it is unknown if these precede the development of PD, so a study was developed to determine the relationship or risk against this pathology.

Comprised of a total of 3,818 men age 67 and older, the Men’s Osteoporotic Fracture Study (MrOS), a US population-based cohort surveying the distressing dream frequency in the past month, were included in this analysis. the ps incident was based on the doctor’s diagnosis.

Multivariable logistic regression was used to estimate odds ratios (OR) for the ep incident according to distressing dream frequencywith adjustments for possible confounding factors.

During the follow-up period, 7.3 years, 91 (2.4%) cases of incident PE were identified. The participants with distressing dreams and nightmares, frequent at baseline had a twofold increased risk of incident PE (OR Occurrence Odds, 2 01; and 95% Confidence Interval CI, 1 1-3 6, P=0, 02).

When stratifying by follow-up time, Dreams Frequent distressing events were associated with a higher risk than triple number of PE incidents during the first 5 years after baseline (OR, 3 38; 95% CI, 1 3-8 7; P=0.01), however, no effect was found during the following 7 years (OR , 1.55, 95% CI, 0.7-3.3, P=0.26).

Thus, it is shown for the first time that Dreams Frequent distressing events in older adults living in the community may be associated with an increased risk of developing PD.

The participants with frequent distressing dreams they were almost three times more likely to develop PD in the initial 5 years of follow-up; however, this association had attenuated and was no longer significant during the 7 years later.

This suggests that Dreams Frequent distressing symptoms may be a prodromal symptom of the ep. As such, the detection of distressing dreams of appearance late in the general population can help identify people at higher risk of developing a rapidly progressing subtype of PD, in whom early interventions could be targeted.

Previous studies have shown that people with Parkinson’s disease experience nightmares and bad dreams more often than adults in the general population, but the use of nightmares as an indicator of Parkinson’s disease risk had not previously been considered.

Dreams Frequent distressing events were associated with an increased risk of incident PE. The association was only significant within 5 years prior to diagnosis, suggesting that Dreams Frequent distressing symptoms may be a prodromal symptom of the ep.

“Although it can be really beneficial to diagnose Parkinson’s disease early, there are very few risk indicators and many of them require expensive hospital tests or are very common and non-specific, such as diabetes, although we need to carry out more research in this area, identifying the importance of bad dreams and nightmares could indicate that people who experience changes in their dreams in old age, without any obvious trigger, should seek medical attention,” said Dr. Abidemi Otaiku, from the Center for Brain Health University Human, lead author of the study.

Participants who reported nightmares at least once a week were followed up at the end of the study to see if they were more likely to be diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

During the follow-up period, 91 cases of Parkinson’s were diagnosed. The researchers found that participants who experienced frequent bad dreams were twice as likely to develop the disease compared to those who did not.

The study also shows that our dreams can reveal important information about the structure and function of our brains and may be an important target for neuroscience research.

The researchers will seek to replicate these findings in larger and more diverse cohorts, in order to explore these related links between sleep and neurodegenerative diseases, as well as use electroencephalography to find biological reasons for these sleep changes.

Thus, there is a correlation between Dreams frequent distressing dreams in older men, and the development of Parkinson’s disease, and who present symptoms, determining that these distressing dreams of late onset can help identify people at risk of developing this pathology.

