Distributed $ 1 million to 58 Ethereum projects

Yesterday the co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, announced that it was released a million dollars to 58 projects developed for the Ethereum ecosystem.

Review of Optimism retroactive funding round 1, an exciting new mechanism-design experiment which distributed $ 1 million among 58 Ethereum ecosystem public-good projects in recognition of their good work for the ecosystem so far.https: //t.co/ydq45x6m5w – vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) November 16, 2021

The funded Ethereum projects

The project that received the most funds was Ethersys, with $ 51,345, followed by go-ethereum And EthGlobal. Among the projects financed there are also WalletConnect, Solidity and Etherscan.

Such financing were disbursed last month by Optimism, thanks to the first round of retroactive funding for public projects on Ethereum. The aim is to reward the good work these projects have already done for the Optimism and Ethereum ecosystems.

According to Buterin, this is the first great retroactive experiment of financing public projects for general use, and the first experiment of a new type of governance through badge holder and a quadratic vote among a medium-sized group of 22 participants.

The whole process was transparent, as the rules that the badge holders were supposed to follow were public, as were the list of nominated projects and all discussions between the badge holders. The votes of the individual badge holders and the complete results were also made public.

Successes and ambitions of the Ethereum funding system

Buterin believes this first round of Optimism funding was a success.

He says that many interesting and valuable projects have been funded, and there has been much discussion before deciding who and how much to fund.

At the same time, however, he proposes some ideas to further improve the process.

First of all he proposes to increase the number and diversity of badge holders, in order to avoid issues that only a small number of badge holders are sufficiently experienced to address them.

He also proposes to introduce some kind of two-level appointment structure, to reduce the decision-making burden to which the entire set of badge holders is exposed.

Would also like increase the channels of discussion and the ways of participation for those who are not badge holders, and to address the question of how to choose the new badge holders, or how to remove them in case of offenses.

Currently the selection is centralized, but Buterin would like to evaluate some alternatives.

A system of representative democracy

The first proposal, easy and quick to activate, would be to allow current badge holders to vote for some new badge holders. But Buterin argues that, in the long run, this procedure should be replaced by “something with more open participation”, such as a “proof-of-humanity” vote.

In this case it would be in effect a kind of “representative democracy”, even if the knot relating to the real weight of the single vote remains to be solved, given that in decentralized systems every single person does not have a single vote available, but as many votes as there are tokens he possesses. The fact of not being able to verify the identity of voters on decentralized systems effectively prevents the creation of voting systems in which each individual voting person is entitled to one vote, and only one.