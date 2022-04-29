Distribution of MIR Medicine vacancies

La Paz University Hospital.

This Friday April 29th Ministry of Health has made official distribution of MIR places by centers and hospitals within the qualification of Medicine. Between the 50 first hospitals, La Paz has 10 seats, the October 12 ° with five, Gregory Maranon, Faith, Ramon y Cajal and Vall d’Hebron They have three. This returns, one more year, to consecrate the La Paz hospital as the king among the most chosen in Spain.

Following the list of assignments, according to the hospitals among the first 50, they follow the Sea Gate, Valdecilla, Arrixaca Y A Coruna they have two, and with one they are Virgin of the Snows, crosses, Virgin of the Macarena, Santa Creu and Sant Pau, Clinic, Arnau Villanova, Vigo, Santiago, Alicante, Seville (Primary), Parc Taulí, San Carlos Clinic, Clinic of Valencia Y Virgin of the Dew.

The Community of Madrid reigns in the distribution of MIR places

However, if we go to the total of the 400 hospitals, in first place we find a tie between two hospitals Madrid’s community. The La Paz University Hospitalwith him Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañónhave received a total of 29 awards.

The next health center with the most places awarded is part of the Valencian Community and is the La Fe University and Polytechnic Hospitalwith a total of 26 specialist awards. Then the next position is held by the University Hospital October 12with 24 seats.

Another health center from the Community of Madrid, such as the Ramón y Cajal University Hospital reaches the 19 seatsand the first representation of Catalonia in order of awards it is led by Hospital Clinic of Barcelonawith 18 seats. It should be noted that this year, Catalonia ‘clicks’ among the top 10 of the MIR, by awarding only one specialty at the Sant Pau Hospital in Barcelona, ​​which will do Cardiology. On the other hand, Andalusia tied with Madrid, by assigning both three specialties.

Then both the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital As the Virgen del Rocío University Hospital They have 13 seats. Finally, the ninth position regarding the distribution of MIR places in the Medicine degree is for the Juan Carlos Clinical University Hospitalfrom Madrid, which adds 12 places in Medicine.

Of the nine hospitals with the most MIR places awarded within the Medicine degree, the Community of Madrid has up to five of these centers Catalonia with two and the Valencian Community Y Andalusia with a single representation.