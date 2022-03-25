District court upholds agreement for certain TPS holders to receive green cards | Univision Immigration News

A court in the District of Columbia has endorsed a judicial agreement that will allow certain undocumented Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders who have a final deportation order and are not a deportation priority, to reopen their cases, request that the expulsion and adjust their immigration status to permanent residence.
The agreement was reached after a lawsuit filed by the Central American Resource Center (CARECEN) against the director of the Office of Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Ur Jaddou, and the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Alejandro Mayorcas.
The court said both parties to the proceedings “believe that settlement” of the legal action “is in the best interests and best serves the interests of the public.” Therefore, they stipulate that “the settlement constitutes the full and complete resolution of the issues raised by CARECEN in the lawsuit.
The agreement announced Tuesday, states that, until January 19, 2025, “unless an individual is a priority for deportation”, the Office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will exercise its prosecutorial discretion to “reopen a case and dismiss deportation proceedings of an individual.
The agreement stipulates a series of requirements that must be met to qualify:
- That is holder of a TPS;
- You have an order of removal issued by the Immigration Court or an immigration agency;
- You have traveled outside the United States with advance permission since the deportation order was issued; and
- You are eligible to file an application for adjustment of status with the Office of Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).
- It also includes, but is not limited to, those with a pending or approved Form I-130 filed by an immediate relative who meets “inspected, admitted, or paroled” status.
“The agreement benefits all those holders who were excluded from the Supreme Court decision last year, when the magistrates unanimously ruled that people who entered the country illegally and have special protection status are not eligible to request residency under that designation,” explained Alex Gálvez, an immigration attorney who practices in Los Angeles, California.
“Those who have a travel permit after August 20, 2020 and a deportation order, are eligible for ICE to reopen their cases, dismiss the removal order and allow them to apply for adjustment of status if they qualify,” he added.
Immigration attorney José Guerrero, who practices in Miami, Florida, said that the agreement “gives the opportunity for certain TPS holders to go to the ICE Office of Chief Legal Advisor (ICE OPLA) and request that their case be reopened, the deportation procedure is dismissed and a request for adjustment of Status filed by an immediate family member is processed if he qualifies for this benefit.”
“All people who have TPS and have a deportation order and can adjust based on this agreement, should immediately seek legal advice to review their case,” he said. And he warned that these types of procedures “take time, it’s slow.”
How will it be done in process
The agreement stipulates that the OPLA office “will consider in accordance with the established process a request for a joint motion to reopen and a motion to dismiss the deportation order, “provided that the request is presented to ICE OPLA during the corresponding period.”
It adds that “within 30 days after the entry into force of this agreement”, USCIS will publish a notice on its website “with instructions on how to contact ICE OPLA when a joint motion to reopen a case is filed, as well as a motion to dismiss.”
The ad will be published in English, Spanish, Arabic, Haitian and any other language commonly used by people who can benefit from this policy, the agreement states.
The court said the ICE OPLA office “will also update its website with instructions on how to submit requests for joint motions to reopen and dismiss cases, in accordance with the agreement and in the designated languages.
ICE’s Office of Chief Legal Counsel will have between 90 and 120 days to process requests.
Other details of the procedure
The agreement also explains that the ICE OPLA office will work with the legal representatives (of qualified TPS holders) during the validity period of the agreement. And then “will present these resources before the immigration courts.”
In the case of foreigners who do not have legal advice, the agreement stipulates that ICE OPLA “generally present the
motions with the court, unless the immigrant indicates otherwise.”
The court also said that, within 60 days of the entry into force of the agreement, “CARECEN will create and
will disseminate informational notices and do-it-yourself packages, including the joint motion to reopen template (form) developed by ICE OPLA in consultation with CARECEN, to facilitate access to this process.”
The parties also noted that USCIS and ICE OPLA “will post information on DOJ-recognized pro bono legal service providers on their websites.”
In turn, “ICE OPLA will reiterate on its website that there is no fee associated with seeking prosecutorial discretion.”
Finally, the agreement indicates that “if the deportation order of a person is rescinded, who has already applied to adjust status with USCIS and has been denied solely for lack of jurisdiction, or denied solely for lack of jurisdiction and inadmissibility (when a waiver was disposed of, but not filed or adjudicated on the waiverable ground of inadmissibility), you may file a new Form I-485.”
You can also reopen your denied application for adjustment of status with USCIS, if appropriate, the agreement states.