districts and community houses, this is how territorial medicine changes – Corriere.it

from Stefania Chiale

Region, the text approved by the Council with 48 votes in favor and 26 against: 100 districts (from the current 27), 203 community houses, 101 operations centers and 60 community hospitals. Letizia Moratti: this is how we enhance the social health and territorial social assistance. Oppositions arise

Healthcare in Lombardy is reformed again and bears the signature of Vice President Letizia Moratti. Or better, the measure, linked to the NRP, revises the system of the (in turn) Maroni healthcare reform of 2015. The regional council approved it with 48 votes in favor and 26 against, after 16 days and 116 hours of work in the classroom, several night sessions and, for the first time in 50 years, a Sunday session. Until the last 48 hours, with the vote of 942 amendments and 929 agendas deemed admissible. Ideas, reflections and insights that will continue to be present on my desk to improve Lombard health, promises Moratti.

The discussion in the Council Yet the summary of the work from 10 November to yesterday that all the amendments of the opposition have in fact been rejected and no commitment has been made on the agendas presented by the minority. Which in fact points out that there was no serious willingness on the part of the majority to confront and evaluate their proposals, flattening instead on the text given out by the junta. The key words that summarize the reform are instead the strengthening of territorial medicine, the clarification of the competences of Ats, Asst, department and general management, but above all the establishment of community districts, homes and hospitals, clinics (inserted with an amendment by the rapporteur and president of the Sanit Commission Emanuele Monti) and local operations centers. Monti summarizes these main objectives of the law. While Prime Minister Alessandro Fermi applauds the confirmation of the sacrosanct principle of citizens’ free choice of access to health and social health structures between public and private entities operating within the Lombard social and health system and which are therefore accessible to anyone regardless of their respective social and economic situation.

The comment of Moratti and Fontana We have drawn up a law of national and international scope, respecting the inspiring principles of the NRP, the first Italian Region to do so. the comment of the vice president Moratti: The strengthening of social health and territorial social assistance will take place through the creation of new structures closer to the citizen. One hundred districts (today there are 27), activation of 203 community houses, 101 territorial operations centers, 60 community hospitals and activation of local health and social outpatient clinics. I am convinced that the one created today can represent an excellent starting point for the new era that awaits Lombard healthcare. Thus the president Attilio Fontana: With the appropriations of the NRP it was finally possible to change pace and the law that has just been approved allows us to reorganize the health supply and satisfy the health needs of our citizens.

The reactions of the parties in the Chamber The League rejoices : Citizens at the heart of the health system. The Fortress Gianluca Comazzi: Ready for the challenges of the future. The oppositions were very hard. Niccol Carretta, Lombard Councilor of Action: The junta will pay for its arrogance in the 2023 elections. Elisabetta Strada dei Lombardi Civici Europeisti: Lost opportunity, no self-criticism from the majority. Fabio Pizzul, group leader pd: Reform increases confusion and forgets real health problems.

