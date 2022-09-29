Distrust in the Government: boredom reigns in the fields of Jayuya

Publisher’s note: We invite you to stay well informed during this emergency. Free access to all the news and updates related to the passing of the hurricane fiona for Puerto Rico. Thank you for supporting responsible journalism. Sign up today.

In the midst of the uncertainty and fear that she feels entering her second week without power after the passage of Hurricane Fiona, Mildred Hernández, a resident of the Mameyes neighborhood of this municipality, found a moment to laugh on Tuesday. She did it willingly, abandoning herself to the jerking of her torso and with the countenance of when someone feels that they want to tease her.

What made him laugh was the reminder, during an interview in the patio of his house, that the government has about $10 billion, allocated by the United States after the passage of Hurricane Maria five years ago, for the reconstruction of the network. electrical. Ten days after Fiona’s passage, which brought rain and landslides through these mountains, but no reports of fallen poles, and still living next to the noise of a power plant, Hernández, 60, found the reminder about the multimillion-dollar allocation hilarious.

“That’s for the government. That never reaches the poor”he said, when he finished laughing.

Ten days after Hurricane Fiona, which hit southwestern Puerto Rico on September 18, bringing heavy rains across the island, almost no one has power in Jayuya, a town of 14,000 people embedded in the vast mountains of the Cordillera Central. Mayor Jorge González Otero said that there is only electricity in the town center and in surrounding urbanizations and that he, as municipal executive, has not been informed what plans LUMA Energy has for the rest of the municipality.

“This is inconceivable. Here, with María, we had to bring services from Arecibo. I had to put the heavy equipment to be able to bring the light because the whole system was on the floor. Here, now, a pole fell and there were landslides. It took three or four days to assemble it. I do not know why”said the mayor, who assures that communication with LUMA “is not (is) that frequent.” “People ask me when the power comes back and I don’t know,” he added.

In the fields of Jayuya, the weariness and boredom of the population with the continuous difficulties is evident. Hernández suffers from diabetes, high blood pressure and lymphedema, which causes swelling in his legs. He also takes medication for depression. “Depression kills me”said.

It has a plant that turns on a few hours in the morning and others at night, so that the insulin is not damaged. He has his children, but they, she said, “They have their own battles and they also have no light.”

“These things affect you. You don’t know what to expect, or how long it’s going to take. One cannot believe anyone. Here, you can’t believe the government, none of them. The government says such a day, such a day, but nothing happens”held.

She spends her days sitting on the balcony, listening to a battery-powered radio and talking with her neighbor, Luz Nazario, who returned last week to a task she thought she had left behind forever when the electricity returned to the neighborhood at nine months of Mary: wash clothes by hand. “They are not going to do anything. They will keep that money. It has always been like this”Nazario said, referring to the $10 billion for the network.

On the other side of the city, the owner of a bus selling sweets, who only agreed to be identified by his nickname, El Cano, said that, at the beginning of the emergency, knowing the fragile state of the electrical system, he thought that the light would not return quickly and tried to be patient.

But, eventually, seeing other sectors and towns with light, and people who according to him do not need it receiving help, he lost patience. “I am passive. But right now I am a little upset about the situation, ”said the man, who assures that when the earthquakes of January 2020 he was still struggling to receive help for the damage that his house suffered after María.

His wife, Pura Montero, says that the only faith she has that the situation will return to normal is not in the government, but in God. “One expected that this would be faster, because the cyclone came, but one saw that it did not do as much damage. This is the government’s fault. of the entire government. Whether they’re red, whether they’re blue or whether they’re green, it’s all the same.” manifested.