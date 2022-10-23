Disturbance detected in the Atlantic east of Bermuda

Map from the National Hurricane Center at 8 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022. NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER (NHC)

The calm is over in the tropics. A disturbance appeared in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday afternoon and, although a day later it still did not have any tropical storm characteristics, according to meteorologists, this could change by the beginning of next week.

The system, described as a small non-tropical area of ​​low pressure, was well to the east of Bermuda on Saturday morning, according to the 8 a.m. bulletin from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

2pm EDT Oct 21 — A non-tropical low pressure area located more than 1400 miles E of Bermuda has a low chance (20%5-day) of acquiring subtropical or tropical characteristics as it moves quickly westward across the Subtropical Atlantic. Latest: https://t.co/g9YgY2L6jU pic.twitter.com/JOn5hw29G5 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 21, 2022

Experts predict that the system could gain some subtropical or tropical storm characteristics as it moves west to west-northwest at 15 to 20 miles per hour (mph) across the subtropical Atlantic.

By midweek, however, further development seems unlikely because the disturbance could encounter stronger winds, hurricane specialist Lisa Bucci wrote in Saturday’s bulletin. The NHC gave the system a 10 percent chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 20 percent chance of formation in the next five days.

What will be the name of the next storm?

Lisa is the name of the next storm on the 2022 hurricane season list.

local forecast

Saturday’s forecast for South Florida calls for mild temperatures rising to just over 80 degrees Fahrenheit with lows hovering around 70 degrees. There could be thunderstorms in the Atlantic from Saturday to next week, although a high risk of rip currents is not ruled out, especially today in Palm Beach County and then in the rest of the beaches of South Florida. said the National Weather Service.

Oct 22 @ 6 AM – A generally dry Saturday except for showers and storms possible over the Atlantic waters. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the lower 80s across South Florida. #flwx pic.twitter.com/QsBudOXWhH — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) October 22, 2022

