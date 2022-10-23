News

Disturbance detected in the Atlantic east of Bermuda

2 hours ago
Map from the National Hurricane Center at 8 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER (NHC)

The calm is over in the tropics. A disturbance appeared in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday afternoon and, although a day later it still did not have any tropical storm characteristics, according to meteorologists, this could change by the beginning of next week.

The system, described as a small non-tropical area of ​​low pressure, was well to the east of Bermuda on Saturday morning, according to the 8 a.m. bulletin from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Map from the National Hurricane Center at 8 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022. NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER (NHC)

Experts predict that the system could gain some subtropical or tropical storm characteristics as it moves west to west-northwest at 15 to 20 miles per hour (mph) across the subtropical Atlantic.

By midweek, however, further development seems unlikely because the disturbance could encounter stronger winds, hurricane specialist Lisa Bucci wrote in Saturday’s bulletin. The NHC gave the system a 10 percent chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 20 percent chance of formation in the next five days.

What will be the name of the next storm?

Lisa is the name of the next storm on the 2022 hurricane season list.

local forecast

Saturday’s forecast for South Florida calls for mild temperatures rising to just over 80 degrees Fahrenheit with lows hovering around 70 degrees. There could be thunderstorms in the Atlantic from Saturday to next week, although a high risk of rip currents is not ruled out, especially today in Palm Beach County and then in the rest of the beaches of South Florida. said the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists have been monitoring the disturbance since Friday afternoon. National Hurricane Center

Translation of Jorge Posada

Source link

