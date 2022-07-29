Disturbances in Purulhá farm leave several agents wounded by bullets

According to information from the Guatemalan Red Cross, the injured victims they are an agent of the National Civil Police (PNC) and a member of the commune of that locality.

A confrontation between residents and authorities at the San Rafael farm, Purulhá, Baja Verapaz, left this Wednesday, July 27, at least two people wounded by gunshots.

The Red Cross reported that it received the report of people injured by firearm projectile in said farm, for which several units stood out.

When they arrived they found the injured, They were stabilized and transferred to care centers.

The relief organization explained that both people He is “in serious condition”.

The injured were identified as José Cho, 29, a PNC agent, and Maynor Muralles, 32, a member of the local government entity.

Other sources on the spot noted that at least three police officers were injured.

According to preliminary information, a contingent arrived at the scene to evict a group of settlers, but they were met with bullets.

The Minister of the Interior, Napoleón Barrientos, confirmed that a judge had authorized the eviction, but to protect the security forces, ordered to stop the judicial proceeding.

still unknown if there are injured residents.

In videos provided by the Police shots are heard when they were attacked at the scene.

(Videos: PNC)