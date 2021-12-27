disturbing indiscretions, how it is reduced – Libero Quotidiano





Lorenzo Pastuglia December 27, 2021

The disappointment for the World Cup escaped on the last lap is so great that Lewis Hamilton stopped following all the other drivers on social media, even Formula 1. The Sir title received a few days after the Abu Dhabi race by Prince Charles was not enough to reassure him, so much so that neither he nor Toto Wolff attended the FIA ​​Award Ceremony in Paris. Regarding this silence, the Austrian Mercedes team principal stated that it is not surprising: “Hamilton remains silent because it has no wordsWolff told the news outlet Motorsport-total.com.





Wolff: “Abu Dhabi? Faith in sport compromised “

The seven-time world champion was disappointed by Michael Masi’s decision, defined during those excited moments as a “manipulation” of the race according to Hamilton. “It is difficult to move forward when your faith in sports is compromisedWolff added to the German site, explaining that he had been in contact with Hamilton in the days immediately following the conclusion of the championship. So much so that just before Christmas, precisely on Wednesday 15 December, Mercedes celebrated the conquest of the Constructors’ title at its headquarters, celebrations in which the English driver obviously took part. Wolff did not, however, specify whether Lewis had a definite opinion or an active role in the German manufacturer’s renunciation of the appeal.





Hamilton, silence even at Christmas

Hamilton himself remained silent even during the Christmas holidays, if almost all the drivers uploaded photos wishing their fans happy holidays, the Stevenage driver did not give any signals on social networks, a sign that the disappointment is still great. But the hypothesis of a withdrawal is almost completely averted: Lewis will be regularly on track at the start in Bahrain on March 20, more energized than ever to conquer the eighth World Championship that would allow him to overtake Michael Schumacher in the lead among the drivers.