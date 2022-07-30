Disturbing Secret Invasion News from Marvel Studios

An actor from the Marvel Studios series, secret invasion, has revealed that a new writer has been hired for the recording of retakes

The infiltration of the MCU by the evil Skrulls will soon begin in the upcoming Disney+ series from Marvel Studios, Secret Invasion. The series will star Samuel L. Jackson returning as Nick Fury alongside Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull, Talos, to battle a group of Skrull villains who have been on Earth for years, infiltrating the world’s governments and wreaking havoc. .

Little is known about the plot of this series. But several cast members have been announced, including Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, and the return of Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill.

Also appearing in the series will be Christopher McDonald, an actor known for his work on Happy Gilmore 1996. It is unclear who McDonald plays in secret invasionbut has revealed some intriguing details in a recent interview.

On the occasion of his first Emmy nomination for his work on the series Hacks of HBO MAX, Awards Focus, spoke with the veteran actor who mentioned that Marvel Studios has hired a new writer for the new reshoots that, as he says, “it has improved”:

“Director Ali Selim is fantastic, and it’s a pleasure to play this story because it’s so, so good. In fact, we’re going back to London on Tuesday to do additional scenes. They’re doing retakes in a way that makes the story better. Apparently, there’s a new writer there. He has amplified it, and the series is much deeper than before.”

In addition, the actor praised the series and its “wonderful” experience working on it. She also offered an interesting tidbit about her character’s ability to be a part of “any story in the Marvel universe”:

“I have to tell you, it ticked off a lot of wishes on my bucket list. First of all, working in the Marvel universe and working with great actors is so wonderful. What I can tell you about my character is that he can sneak into any story in the Marvel Universe.”.

It is completely unknown who exactly the new screenwriter is. McDonald doesn’t mention in the interview who it is, and with the sheer number of screenwriters working in Hollywood these days, it could be anyone. The important thing though is that he seems to be having a positive impact on the series and that they have added a lot of depth to the story.

However, the disturbing fact is that it is rumored that the production will undergo four full months of reshoots, that’s an awful lot of time for reshoots. Why would they last so long? It could be to accommodate multi-star schedules. Presumably, the cast is immersed in other productions, so it may not be possible to coordinate everyone in a short time. Or it could be due to the rumor that there are Russia-centric elements in the series and, given the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, many have speculated that the true purpose of the reshoots is to remove such elements.

secret invasion Marvel Studios doesn’t have an exact release date yet, but Marvel confirms that it will premiere sometime in early 2023 on Disney+.