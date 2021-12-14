Disturbing storage for Suarez (anticipated by Gravina). Embarrassing Juventus on the pitch

Favorite Bakacoso in Tonali can’t be seen. And Naples? “Bad luck! The word exists, let’s use it ”. “It was no coincidence that it was the 17th”

Milan 28/09/2021 – Champions League / Milan-Atletico Madrid / Photo Insidefoto / Image Sport In the photo: Luis Suarez goal rejoicing

FOULS FROM BEHIND – COMMENT ON MATCH 17

It’s very cold.

Gravina freezes everyone during the week and anticipates the outcome of the Suarez case to the press, which is still being examined by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office.

Archiving.

There are no elements to proceed.

Everyone had spotted a couple or more.

The investigators had spoken of a “fictitious examination procedure” to allow Suarez the linguistic certification.

Archiving.

So two professors of the University, in the height of their careers, one morning as soon as they wake up, decide to ruin their careers and independently decide to give Italian citizenship to Suarez in contravention of every rule.

Archiving.

In short, more and more disturbing, a championship like this.

And it is not a relief with these moonshines to note the condition of the Juventus team.

Embarrassing.

In Venice, the bianconeri did not literally take the field in the second half.

On the Eastern Front the Devils also lose points.

It is very cold at the Dacia.

Milan gives a time to the Friulians.

Father Pioli misses the starting eleven. He chooses Bennacer for Kessie.

It is debatable but it can be.

But what you can’t see is Bakacoso, preferred to Tonali.

And it is no coincidence that Baka’s faulty control opens a highway to Beto for the well-deserved advantage.

In the second half, the coach thinks about it. The midfield changes entirely and the music changes too.

In full recovery, when the result seems compromised, Ibra with a masterful shot reaches 300 goals in the top European championships.

Enough to avoid his third defeat in the league.

The championship is tinged with Nerazzurri.

On the Eastern Front the Goddess breaks through Verona. Sixth consecutive victory. Long and very reliable squad. It is now a concrete candidate for the summit.

Where Inzaghi’s Suninter settle with poker at Cagliari. Performers of the evening Lautaro, Sanchez and a wild Chala.

Iginio, the owner of the bar downstairs, is also admired.

“Inter flies. I like Cahlanoglu very much. “

And hands me the cup.

“Thinking about it, I paid more for this cappuccino than they did for the Turk”. I comment.

Then Iginio, changing the subject, in a low voice: “Ji ‘che tuosseco’ o Napule, doc! And what did we talk about? “

“The other day you came with me to San Ferdinando instead of staying at home to see the game. She’s always playing. “

Fabrizio screams at the entrance with a theatrical approach.

“How was it?”

“Well, Eduardo is still Eduardo!”.

Cientepelle – the highly iconic regular customer of the club, so called because of the twenty overlapping epe – runs after me: “We are not from the Scudetto dottò! We are not from the Scudetto! “

“Let’s wait!”

“But what should we wait, doctor? If we fail to score against Luperto? “

“But shut up! But did you see Cutrone’s goal? ” Iginio urges “In seventy years, I have never seen anything like this!”

“More Culone than Cutrone”.

“It was no coincidence that it was the 17th”.

“Bad luck! The word exists, let’s use it. It takes Mo, as Eduardo says in “Always tell him yes”, You were coming with me. ” Judges Fabrizio.

“We are not from the Scudetto, doc!”.

“Let’s wait. We know what Napoli from the Scudetto is. It is that of the black dorsal. And if that team, in addition to the Africans, also miss Lorenzo, Fabian and Signorinello, then what are we talking about? “

“Eh! – Cientepelle replies skeptically – ‘Na vota is prena,’ n’ata vota breastfeeds, and I nun ‘a pozzo mai vàttere! “

“Let’s wait. Sunday we go to San Siro.

And the day before yesterday I was going with you to San Ferdinando, Fabri ‘. And I was saving myself st ‘ata’ ntussecata “.