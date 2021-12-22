disturbing words of the EMA. “We would never have believed it, but …” – Libero Quotidiano





Emer Cooke, executive director of the EMA, spoke with great honesty and clarity of the fourth wave which is overwhelming Europe and also countries with a high rate of immunized. “One year after the first approval of the vaccine I would not have believed that we were still in such an epidemic – he declared at a press conference – the epidemiological situation remains extremely worrying in Europe and the Omicron variant it has become predominant in an increasing number of countries ”.





Where it is not predominant it is only because it is not searched for by sequencing. But what generates apprehension is the fact that, according to the EMA, there is still no answer on vaccines in relation to the new variant: will they have to be adapted or not to counter Omicron? “We still don’t know if we will need to adapt a vaccine with a different composition to address Omicron or any other variant,” admitted Emer Cooke. “We are all worried about the effects of the new variant on our families – he added – after many scientific discussions I can say that there is not a single remedy that I can propose, the different countries recommend different strategies”.





The fundamental problem is that there is still a lack of information on the protection of current vaccines against severe disease, even after two o’clock so: “It is extremely important to collect this data before we have a clear picture of what to expect in the future and what current vaccines can do. . We have to wait a few weeks ”.