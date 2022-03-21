Ditto guide in Pokémon GO in March 2022: get it shiny and more

as you know, Ditto is one of the most peculiar Pokémon, not only in Pokémon GO but throughout the franchise. Many players of this app are trying to find one, and here we bring you an updated guide to March 2022.

Ditto in Pokémon GO

In the list that we leave you below, you can find all pokemon in which Ditto can camouflage himself today. Remember that to find one, you must bump into one of these wild Pokémon and wait to see if it transforms into Ditto when you catch them.

Here it is the list:

As always, we recommend some tricks to favor its capture:

use frankincense

Check nearby Pokemon

Go to Pokestops

Use groups of friends in your area

Finally, we remind you that Ditto shiny It is now available. In total, we can find ourselves in two situations:

If we meet a normal Pokémon, it can transform into a normal Ditto or, if we’re lucky, a Shiny Ditto

If we encounter any Pokémon that is Shiny, it will never transform into Ditto.

What do you think?

