Games

Ditto guide in Pokémon GO in May 2022: how to get its shiny variant and more

Photo of James James34 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

as you know, Ditto is one of the most peculiar Pokémon, not only in Pokémon GO but throughout the franchise. Many players of this app are trying to find one, and here we bring you an updated guide to May 2022.

Ditto costumes in Pokémon GO

In the list that we leave you below, you can find all pokemon in which Ditto can camouflage himself today. Remember that, to find one, you must collide with one of these wild Pokémon and wait to see if it transforms into Ditto when you catch them.

Here it is the list:

As always, we recommend some tricks to favor its capture:

  • use incense
  • Check nearby pokemon
  • Go to Pokestops
  • Use groups of friends in your area

Finally, we remind you that Ditto shiny It is now available. In total, we can find ourselves in two situations:

  • If we meet a normal Pokémon, it can transform into a normal Ditto or, if we’re lucky, a Shiny Ditto
  • If we encounter any Pokémon that is Shiny, it will never transform into Ditto.

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title at this link. You can also leave your friend code in the comments, we read you!

Via.

Source link

Photo of James James34 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

Related Articles

The spectacular horror and action game that gets a great price on Steam

22 mins ago

All Touhou games available on Nintendo Switch

46 mins ago

Microsoft patent would bring physical copies of Xbox to life on digital systems

3 hours ago

How to get free remote raid passes in Pokémon GO in May 2022

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button