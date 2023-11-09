Dive into some of the most iconic films of the last 15 years

By now, most of Generation Z has seen movies like “Pitch Perfect,” “Easy A,” “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” “Superbad” and “Scott Pilgrim Vs. World.” These films contain relatable stories and humorous characters and have become a staple in this generation, as many people read about them for their emotional well-being.

Since many of these films were released within the last 10 years, let’s take a look at what makes them so memorable after all this time:

“Pitch Perfect” (2012)

Within the past year, “Pitch Perfect” has become mainstream again, simply because of how funny it is. Starring well-known actors such as Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Adam DeVine, and Brittany Snow, the film gained popularity at the time of its release for its portrayal of college a cappella and college life in general. Packed with witty lines and cheeky characters like Fat Amy and Bumper, the film has now become a Gen Z favorite for its plot and dialogue. If you haven’t watched this movie at least 10 times by now, you’re probably missing out on one of the most evergreen movies to come. “Pitch Perfect” will not let you down.

“Easy A” (2010)

Starring Emma Stone, “Easy A” follows her character as she decides to spread a lie to her high school about losing her virginity due to lack of popularity. However, she never stops lying, especially when she gets more attention from the popular crowd. This film, which is becoming famous for all the wrong reasons, is all about highlighting the shame that comes with not being ready for sex and intimate relationships, which makes it absolutely vital viewing for female-identifying audiences. A film that uses comedy and emotion to depict the awkwardness of being a teenage girl, “Easy A” remains an iconic film of this time and today because of its themes of independence, making mistakes, and embracing one’s individuality. Like these are heart touching topics.

“The Perks of Being a Wallflower” (2012)

The 2012 film “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” is based on the novel by Stephen Chbosky. What makes this film so good, 11 years later, is its nostalgia. The film, which tackles diverse and difficult topics like dating and relationships, LGBTQIA+ issues and sexual harassment, deserves more praise for its sensitivity and accurate portrayal of these topics. With amazing performances from Logan Lerman, Emma Watson, and Ezra Miller, this film will bring tears to your eyes because of its emphasis on meaningful friendships. Plus, it shows the audience that it’s okay to be introspective and introverted and that the right people will eventually find you, which is extremely touching.

“Superbad” (2007)

While “Superbad” contains a lot of famous jokes and references, it also emphasizes friendship and change. Based around two high school seniors played by Michael Cera and Jonah Hill, the film features the two taking part in a crazy adventure as they prepare to attend their first high school party. From meeting crazy cops to filling laundry detergent containers with alcohol, Cera and Hill create a hilarious and somewhat relatable representation of what it means to be naive and unapologetic in high school. Additionally, the film is notable for its wide range of characters such as Fogel aka McLovin, played by Christopher Mintz-Plasse, and Officer Slater, played by Bill Hader.

“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” (2010)

“Scott Pilgrim vs. “The World”’ is another movie from the last 15 years that has become beloved not only by comic book fans, but Gen Z nerds as well. Starring Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, and Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, the film had such an eccentric cast, with all the characters working well together. Using Marvel-esque cinematography and scandalous humor, the film captured audiences’ attention for its drama based on romance and redemption as Cera tries to defeat all of Winstead’s ex-boyfriends.

@grace_koe

gk011320@ohio.edu