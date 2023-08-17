Entertainment

dive with sharks or skydive

Madrid, July 20 (CulturaOsio) –

if it’s known for something Tom Cruisein addition to being one of highest grossing actor in film history, shooting his own action sequences and risking his life in more than one sequence. The actor wants to transfer some of his adventure passion to his co-stars in Mission Impossible: Deadly Judgment, giving them curious experiences like dive among sharks one of two jump into the void with a parachute,

“He has always been very conscious of showing us his gratitude,” he said. simonpegone of the giants of the saga who shared blueprints with Cruz in the last four films of the saga. Pegg said in an interview with People magazine, “I think she is someone who is so used to being the center of attention that her natural reaction is to return all the love.”

The actor assured that the hero and producer of the saga “He’s always incredibly generous” with the whole team “thank” all their classmates try to make them feel “Valuable”. In this sense, Pegg recalled that during a free afternoon on set, Cruise took them all in helicopter to dive among sharks,

“It’s just a Tom Cruise thing., we were shooting a scene in a helicopter and he took us to a place where you could a cage and feed some sharks, It was one of those days when you go to bed and say to yourself: ‘This has been a day in a lifetime. Tom Cruise“, the actor pointed out sarcastically.

Another of his co-stars, pom clementiffshe remembered the skydiving classes cruise gave her during the shooting of the film so that they can jump together. ,He found me a teacher who he taught me to skydiving And eventually I got permission to jump and we did it together,” he said.


Famous Coconut and Chocolate Cake

but among the gifts of cruise her partner, there are also less extreme currents like the already famous White Chocolate and Coconut Cake Which he sends to many of his acquaintances during Christmas. klementieff confessed so much He loves the cake sent by the actorWhich rations it to be able to eat it for months. “I freeze it and then eat, That’s why I eat it every day. That’s what I did on Christmas last year. when i got it i started it and ate it every morning so i had a sugar rush, It wasn’t good for my health, but it was delicious,” he confessed.

hayley atwelltold the co-star of the film that he too he’s already on his fourth cake Christmas Coconut Cruise After working with him for three-and-a-half years on Mission Impossible 4, it turns out he gifted him too a jug for straining water Due to which he is very happy.

since the last premiere July 12, Mission Impossible: Deadly Judgment Part 1 almost increased 250 million dollars at the worldwide box office. Sequel to release in theaters again, with Cruise reprising his role as secret agent Ethan Hunt June 28 of next year.

