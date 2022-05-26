Entertainment

Divided critics and a 12-minute standing ovation for Elvis in Cannes

Photo of James James37 mins ago
0 23 4 minutes read

The long-awaited biopic of Elvis received a thunderous 12-minute standing ovation, the longest at this year’s festival so far. austin butlerthe young actor who was assigned the difficult task of playing Elvis Presley, was the main focus of this acclaim. With eyes full of tears, the young man hugged Priscilla Presley (who was equally thrilled), and had flown to the south of France to give her blessing for the film about her late husband.

The Warner Bros. musical drama had Cannes spontaneously erupting in applause as Butler recreated some of Presley’s biggest hits, including “Jailhouse Rock”, “Blue Suede Shoes” and “Suspicious Minds”. Elvis was without a doubt one of the biggest titles screened at Cannes, with a star-studded carpet that included Sharon Stone, Shakira, Kylie Minogue, Diplo, Jeremy O. Harris and the Italian rock band Maneskin.

Source link

Photo of James James37 mins ago
0 23 4 minutes read

Related Articles

5 must-see movies to watch on Prime Video

4 mins ago

Candidate films to win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival

15 mins ago

Shakira accused of tax fraud of 14 million euros in Spain: a trial is approaching for the singer

16 mins ago

What happened to you? This is how the Game Of Thrones actors look 11 years after the premiere of the HBO series

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button