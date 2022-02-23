Divided reactions after decision made by Russia › World › Granma

International Writing

At the conclusion of the signing of the decrees on the recognition of the independence and sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, the parties expressed satisfaction with the decision taken.

The Russian State Duma – the Lower House of the country’s Parliament – ratified by unanimous decision the agreements of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with those sovereign republics located to the northeast of Ukraine and with a Russian majority population.

Previously, the parliaments of both republics and their leaders also ratified these agreements, which were signed after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Monday his decision to recognize the independence and sovereignty of Donetsk and Lugansk, according to Russia Today. .

After his speech, the Russian head of state ordered the Ministry of Defense to guarantee the maintenance of peace by the Russian Armed Forces in both republics. Meanwhile, the leader of Lugansk, Leonid Pásechnik, thanked Putin on Tuesday for his decision to recognize the independence of the region.

He stressed that Russia provided assistance to the Donbas when the situation on the front line escalated to the limit: “For the sister country we are not just certain areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk oblasts, as for Ukraine, but the people, the compatriots, the Russian people subjected to genocide”, RT quoted the words of the Lugansk leader.

Prensa Latina reported the words of the chairman of the International Relations Committee of the State Duma (Lower House of Parliament), Leonid Slutski, who stated that recognizing the independence of these territories was the only possible step for Russia, taking into account how the situation of the Donbass region. “We are saving our fellow citizens from genocide, from physical destruction. This is a truly historic moment.”

The Parliament of that Republic ratified the friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance agreement with Russia, with the vote in favor of the 46 deputies of the People’s Council who attended the session (out of a total of 50 legislators).

Meanwhile, the Parliament of the Donetsk People’s Republic ratified the friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance agreement with Russia, approved unanimously by the 87 deputies of the chamber. Minutes later, the pact was also ratified by the leader of the republic, Denís Pushilin.

Now the agreement will have to be discussed by the State Duma of the Russian Federation. If ratified, it will enter into force for a period of 10 years.

THE WEST AGAINST RUSSIA AFTER THE RECOGNITION OF THE INDEPENDENCE OF DONETSK AND LUGANSK

Different were the reactions in the West and the United States, from where sanctions for the Eurasian country were disclosed.

Russia Today reports that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced coercive measures against five Russian banking entities (Rossiya Bank, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and Black Sea Bank) and businessmen Gennadi Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg and Igor Rotenberg. .

The punishment includes freezing accounts in London, banning businessmen from entering the UK and hampering relations between any Briton and those people or entities. In addition, the Russian ambassador in London, Andrei Kelin, was called in for consultation.

In the meantime, Germany suspends the certification of the recently completed Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which connects northern European countries across the Baltic Sea.

On this move, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, “We have been consulting closely with Germany overnight and approved of your announcement,” RT quoted.

For its part, the United Nations Security Council called an emergency meeting to address issues that are on the table regarding the current situation in Ukraine, after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed during a ceremony in the Kremlin agreements of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with the leader of Donetsk, Denís Pushilin, and his counterpart from Lugansk, Leonid Pásechnik.

The meeting takes place in New York (USA) and was convened at the initiative of Albania, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Mexico, Norway, the United States, Ukraine and France. On behalf of Moscow, Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Vasili Nebenzia, is participating in the summit, while Ukraine’s representative to the UN, Sergei Kislitsa, is participating in the summit.

Nebenzia told the UN representatives that Kiev did everything possible to sabotage and destroy the Minsk agreements, RT pointed out, citing statements by the Russian ambassador when explaining the cause of the decision made by his government, attributing it to the refusal of the authorities Ukrainians to maintain a direct dialogue with the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.

Another series of statements came from the UN undersecretary, the American Rosemary DiCarlo, who pointed out that Russia’s decision to recognize the independence of both people’s republics could have regional and global implications, exemplifying the 3,331 violations of the ceasefire in recent days by Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, assured that such recognition by Russia was actually an attempt to create a pretext for a greater invasion of Ukraine.

However, President Putin’s response has been an appeal to the civilized world, “of which Western colleagues call themselves the sole representatives, prefers not to notice the killing of civilians, the siege, the harassment of people in Donbass, as if all this horror, genocide, to which almost four million people are subjected, did not exist».

Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko recently stated that Russia currently has no plans to send its troops to the territory of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, adding that the decision on this will be made on the basis of existing threats.

The real conflict created between Russia and Ukraine has a large media base that favors the imperial interests of the Western powers and the United States. The Kremli acts very cautiously and calls for a peaceful solution, while Europe lights the flames and stokes the fire.

