Dividends under the tree | Morningstar

Hanesbrands has gained 23% year to date (as of December 1, 2021 in euros) but continues to trade at a discount rate of around 30% compared to the fair value of $ 26 (report updated as of November 14, 2021). The coupon detached from the company has remained stable over the last five years and the bond guarantees a yield of around 4%. Morningstar analysts appreciate the US group’s business model and recognize it an Economic moat to the extent of Medium. Its brand portfolio, which can rely on Hanes and Champion, global presence and production efficiency should allow Hanesbrands to respond quickly to changes in consumer preferences and generate high cash flows that will be used to finance new acquisitions and to remunerating shareholders through the dividend.

Title: Compass Minerals International

Isin: US20451N1019

Morningstar Rating: 4 Stars

Yield: 4.29%

Compass Minerals International stock has sold over 20% in the past three months (as of December 1, 2021 in euros) and is now trading at a Price / Fair Value ratio of 0.60 (report updated as of November 16, 2021) and offers a yield of 4.29%. The US group produces salt and potassium sulphate and enjoys a strong leading position in both business segments. It owns the largest salt mine in the world, in the US state of Ontario, and thanks to the oligopolistic structure of the potassium sulphate market and the favorable positioning of its mining center, it manages to keep production costs low and to grind profit margins. above average. Thanks to the change at the helm of the company, Compass has managed to improve production efficiency, dispose of marginal assets and heal the balance sheet and this, Morningstar analysts say, reinforces the belief in its ability to continue distributing the coupon in the future.

Title: Altria Group

Isin: US02209S1033

Morningstar Rating: 4 Stars

Yield: 7.57%

Although Altria shares have gained almost 21% since the beginning of the year (in euros as of December 1, 2021) they continue to be discounted by about 20% compared to the fair value of 52 dollars. In addition, they offer a dividend yield of more than 7% (report updated as of November 3, 2021). Although cigarette consumption in the United States, Altria’s target market, is steadily declining (Morningstar analysts predict a 5% decline over the next 10 years), there are two elements that fuel analysts’ confidence in the capacity of the cigarette. company to continue to maintain high profitability and to honor the coupon payment: the ability to offset the decline in demand for cigarettes with a more than proportional increase in sales prices and its exposure to sectors other than tobacco, as evidenced by the share of 10.2% in the share capital of Anheuser-Busch InBev and the recent acquisitions in the cannabis sector.

Title: Lloyds Banking Group

Isin: GB0008706128

Morningstar Rating: 4 Stars

Yield: 2.8%

Lloyds has a dominant position in the UK banking market which allows it to maintain high profit margins. The credit institution has a traditional business model, as evidenced by its lack of presence in the investment banking market, which guarantees it a lower risk profile than that of its competitors. This, combined with a great capital strength (Common Equity Tier 1 much higher than the constraints imposed by the European authorities), should allow the company to continue to remunerate shareholders with the coupon. With the exception of 2020, when the ECB banned European banks from distributing profits, Lloyds has always paid the dividend and at the moment its stock guarantees a yield of 2.8% and is discounted by 33% compared to fair value of 0.68 pounds (report updated as of November 9, 2021).

Title: Sanofi

Isin: FR0000120578

Morningstar Rating: 2 Stars

Yield: 3.69%

Sanofi has gained 11% since the beginning of the year but continues to trade at a Price / Fair value ratio of 0.84 (report updated as of December 1, 2021). The stock has always detached coupon in the last 5 years and at current market prices offers a dividend yield of 3.69%. The wide range of drugs and vaccines and a robust pipeline of products in the approval phase guarantee the French group above-average profitability. Increased competition in the market, including from biosimilars, could translate into declining sales of some flagship products such as Lantus in the long term, but Morningstar analysts are confident that the vaccine and over-the-counter offering they should continue to guarantee Sanofi cash flows that are high enough to allow it to continue paying the dividend.