Dividends up 6% in 2022, which sectors to focus on By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By David Pinchodo

Investing.com – For several years now, low central bank interest rates have led to a sharp decline in money market yields, forcing investors to turn more and more to high-dividend stocks.

According to a new report from IHS Markit, coupons are expected to confirm the rebound of 2021, the year in which returns for shareholders increased by 21% after the 8% decline in 2020. For the new study, the current year could see growth of 6% reaching a total of $ 2.090 billion.

“Although overall payments increased in 2021, the pandemic created erratic trends across countries and sectors,” said Clara Besson, head of dividend research for the EMEA region at IHS Markit.

In particular, last year dividends increased strongly in the Asia-Pacific region (+ 23%), with moderate growth in the United States and a stable trend in Europe. As regards sector divergences, IHS highlighted the good trend of dividends in the technology sector and the difficulties in the sectors most affected by the pandemic, such as travel & leisure.

Which sectors to focus on

For 2022, “IHS Markit expects further regional and sector disparities due to supply chain disruptions, energy price volatility, inflation and the Omicron variant,” said the research firm’s expert, predicting an increase in dividends in the United States and Europe, respectively by 5.4% and 5%, while in Asia growth is expected to slow to + 3%.

Which sectors should you focus on most? For IHS, the tech and health sectors will be “the main drivers of the increase in dividends in 2022 in the United States,” while in Europe “it will be banks and industrialists”, with a warning for possible restrictions that “will continue to weigh on the travel and leisure sector (dividends below 2019) “.

“Likewise, the auto and parts industry is struggling to recover, with supply chain shortages and rising commodity prices squeezing profitability,” Besson said, expecting below-level coupons. pre-pandemic.

Finally, Markit estimates that globally the banking sector will be “by far the largest contributor in terms of dividends”, with payments expected this year at $ 283 billion, or more than 13.5% of total expected dividends. for this year.