‘Divine food’: These are the deleted scenes in the series with Belinda and Rafa Márquez for HBO Max

Have you ever dreamed of having dinner with Belinda, Karol Sevilla or Rafa Márquez? This could happen with ‘Divine food’, the new HBO Max series where celebrities will share their most intimate secrets while cooking with each other.

Food is not only capable of bringing together a group of people to share a little piece of their lives, it is also one of the great pleasures of life. And to prove that we’re not wrong, HBO Max just released divine fooda series starring an extensive cast of celebrities from film, television, theater, music and even sports such as Belinda, Carol SevilleRafa Marquez or Alex Lora.

The objective of this production is to divide its participants into four groups, where each one must compete to become the best host in Mexico. This will allow you to see how Belinda makes a mess in her kitchen, while Jose Angel Bichir, Veronica Toussaint and Manu NNa tried to be patient and not die laughing.



HBO MAX



We chat with the protagonists of divine foodwho shared with us that there are endless scenes that were deleted. In some cases, the team was so talkative that they had hours of material left over, as in the episode with Karol Sevilla, Michelle Rodriguez, Carlos Gatica and Margarita, the goddess of cumbia.

“I think that at this table there were hours and hours that are not going to come out. We couldn’t stop talking, we still hadn’t started the first scene and we were already talking, they were shutting us up for laughing out loud. In addition, Carlos (Gatica) and I arrived: ‘Hello friend, how are you? Hey, how did you see the…”, the protagonist of The Game of Keys and Mirreyes against Godínez told Sensacine México with a laugh.

Another of the tables also brought together musicians from different generations such as Dulce María, Erik Rubín, María León and Alex Lora, who true to his style, shared that much of the magic behind the scenes were unrepeatable moments that only those involved and the staff know: “Very crazy things came out. Before we started filming we said ‘that same bullshit has to be repeated because it’s going to be a lot of fun’, but at the time of filming other, more fun waves came out. At the end of filming we told each other: ‘Do you remember the things we had to tell? We no longer said them because the flying time was over’”.

Only at food and toasts do experiences and memories come to light.

And of course, we couldn’t pass up the opportunity now that the World Cup in Qatar is getting closer, so we spoke with Rafa Márquez, one of the most famous footballers in the world, who He told us who his idol is that he would be willing to do the bear to while he cooks, in order to get to know him better and have a chat between drinks.



HBO MAX



“Michael Jordan he is one of my idols and that I admired from a very young age, he was also an example to try to achieve important things. I would like to have him at the table in my house, serving him, trying to make him have a good time and, obviously, putting on interesting topics”, mentioned the soccer player, who shared a table with Emmanuel, Itatí Cantoral and Faisy.

The divine food It is made up of four episodes, each one exceeds 30 minutes in length.so we recommend preparing a dinner and getting your favorite snacks to enjoy the first season of HBO Max, We don’t want you to die of cravings while watching these celebrities share unique anecdotes.