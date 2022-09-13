Divine in a black dress, Zendaya triumphs at the Emmy Awards

Zendaya is back in history a little more! Monday, September 12, while the Emmy Awards ceremony was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the 26-year-old actress caused a sensation. The one who plays a drug-addicted teenager in the HBO series “Euphoria” won the Emmy Award for best actress in a drama series. A trophy that she had also won in 2020 for the first season of “Euphoria” thus becoming the youngest winner.

It was wearing her best smile and a splendid custom-made Valentino black dress that the actress went on stage to collect her prize. “Thank you for creating such a safe space to do this very difficult series. I love you all so much”, she first let go. “Thank you to the Academy, my friends and my family, some of whom are here today. Thanks to Sam Levinson for sharing Rue with me. Thank you for believing in me, even when I didn’t believe in myself.”

Throughout the evening, the public also saw the singer Lizzo rewarded for her reality TV show where she recruits plus size dancers to accompany her on stage or even Lee Jung-jae as best actor in the series. hit, “Squid Game”.