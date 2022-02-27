Division between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie for a common winery

James 16 mins ago

It all started in the courts and continued in the media, with the lawsuit filed by Brad Pitt v. Angelina Jolie in a Los Angeles court regarding her sale of a stake in the Provenza winery Château Miraval last year, as reported by Bloomberg and the Los Angeles Times.

It has always been an expectation about what the division of this cellar that they acquired in 2008. It was also the place where the Hollywood couple celebrated their wedding, but the cellar he already had his reputation earned by crafting great rosé winesunder the orbit of the Perrin family.

