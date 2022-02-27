Division between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie for a common winery

It all started in the courts and continued in the media, with the lawsuit filed by Brad Pitt v. Angelina Jolie in a Los Angeles court regarding her sale of a stake in the Provenza winery Château Miraval last year, as reported by Bloomberg and the Los Angeles Times.

It has always been an expectation about what the division of this cellar that they acquired in 2008. It was also the place where the Hollywood couple celebrated their wedding, but the cellar he already had his reputation earned by crafting great rosé winesunder the orbit of the Perrin family.

In October last year, Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of Stoli Group, said it had acquired a 50% stake in Miraval from Angelina Jolie for an undisclosed fee.

“We are delighted to have a position alongside Brad Pitt as curators of their extraordinary vintages,” Stoli Group CEO Damian McKinney said at the time.

During this week, the firm declared in Decanter: ‘Tenute del Mondo chose to invest in Miraval because it is a came and an exceptional brand that complement our portfolio. We entered into this association with the desire to bring the talent, expertise and distribution that will make Miraval the most successful brand in pink wine and champagne”.

From the cellar they do not report any changes. Everything continues as usual and they are already preparing to launch the 2021 vintage of Miraval Rosado, one of the most prestigious in the world. Muse de Miraval 2021, the latest vintage of the estate’s best cuvée, is expected to launch in April.

Brad Pitt and the Perrin family have also launched two editions of ‘Fleur de Miraval’ rosé champagne in association with the celebrated house of champagne producers Pierre Péters.

This year, Miraval will also reopen a recording studio on the estate. This is where Pink Floyd, AC/DC and Sting once passed, among other artists, Pitt and the Emmy Award-winning French producer, Damien Quintard, have renovated the new Miraval Studios.