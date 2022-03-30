Division, inflation, poverty and education are the great challenges of AL

Country House, La Romana.

During the Global Forum towards the Summit of the Americassformer presidents, experts in diplomacy and international relations revealed the main challenges that Latin American nations face, highlighting among them poverty, education and the integration of all sectors to achieve socioeconomic stabilization in the region.

The ex-president Leonel Fernandez He expressed that Latin America is currently experiencing one of its moments of greatest disunity.

Sharing his ideas and reflections on the upcoming summit, Fernández maintained that “The ninth summit finds the world plunged into a convulsive situation, full of anguish and uncertainty (…) Latin America exhibits itself to the world in one of its moments of greatest disunity”.

Likewise, exhibitors and participants recognized that, as a result of the pandemic, in addition to the economy and health, education and migration were affected, also causing delays in reducing the technological gap. Added to this are the challenges of the recent conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

In the search for alternatives to the challenges posed, the experts met in the country to critically observe the current reality of the continent and consequently create proposals to address at the IX Summit of the Americas, to be held next June.

On the latest phenomenon that affects the region and the world, Felipe Calderón, former president of Mexico, considered that the most affected will be the lower class.

“Whoever thinks that the invasion of Ukraine ends in Ukraine, makes the same mistake as the one who thought that the invasion of Crimea ended in Crimea,” said the former president, analyzing the consequences that the war between these countries will bring, highlighting inflation as one of the main negative effects experienced by the region.

“The circumstances of war trigger inflation levels, because with it comes the cut off of political supplies,” explained the former Mexican president. “With this the poor will lose more and that encourages poverty,” he added.

Countries like the Dominican Republic will suffer a major blow, according to the former president, while the large exporters of commodities and raw materials such as Brazil and Venezuela will be “the big winners” in this new equation.

Proposals

Marisol Argueta de Barillas, former foreign minister of El Salvador and head of Latin America at the World Economic Forum, considered it necessary to create a common agenda for the problems that, although different in each country, are common to the region.

The most reiterated alternative is the union of citizens and the private sector to the efforts of governments. Although the founding president of the Pacific Council on International Policy, Abraham Lowenthal, said that political parties, research groups, forums, media, among others, must also join.

Although it is true that during 2021, some countries of the hemisphere presented growth, inflation and other phenomena will make the sought-after stabilization even more difficult. This was stated by Argueta de Barillas, who also stressed that public budgets have been reduced, so “public-private alliances will be needed”, a proposal that was seconded by Roberto Herrera, president of the American Chamber of Commerce.

The Chancellor of the Republic, Robert Alvarezhighlighted among the issues of greatest value to the Dominican Republic, mechanisms for financing in concessionary terms for middle-income countries, as well as mechanisms for access to fuel with financing, especially in the face of current price increases, which he proposes for the summit.

Likewise, he spoke of mechanisms for access to food in the face of inflation, including solutions that help the neighboring country of Haiti. Álvarez emphasized that the country could adopt some innovative food production program or mechanisms to, in addition to continuing to supply the territory, help and mitigate the situations in which the Haitian nation is submerged.

Another who addressed initiatives that include Haiti was Felipe Calderón, who believes that investment should be made in the training of young people from both nations.

business forum

The Dominican Minister of Foreign Affairs considered during his speech at the event that holding a business forum would be more beneficial for the States than the Summit of the Americas.

“I think that perhaps the main role will not be played by governments, but by private companies,” said Álvarez during his presentation.

The diplomat added during the event organized by Funglode that he believes that the business forum prior to the IX Summit of the Americas could have greater results and importance than the summit itself.

Expectations

Instead, Senator and Chairman of the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Robert Menendez, expressed greater optimism about the summit by expressing that it would not be easy, “but it can be accomplished.”

To achieve this, Menéndez considers it essential to treat poverty. He also highlighted the need for collaboration between the United States and the countries of Central America, South America and the Caribbean, in terms of budget allocations to education, health and refugees.

“That we not only see ourselves as Latin America or the Caribbean, but that we are working as the hemisphere; that we are united in defending ourselves against terrorism, corruption and the lack of independence in some of the government bodies,” said the US legislator .

Conclusions

“We are not a priority on the United States’ agenda,” Fernández said at the end of the meeting, since the North American giant is focused on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Among the issues that could be discussed at the summit are climate change, the energy system, migration policies, but the experts are reiterative that it is necessary to present “our own agenda”

It is from this that the participating exhibitors hope to prepare a joint document with concrete ideas that include proposals to solve all the challenges developed in this Global Forum.

Although they reiterate the need for initiatives to arise from civil society, because these are not issues that should be left exclusively to politicians.

In this way, the summits would help to dilute “the political irrelevance” of the Latin American nations in the face of great powers such as the United States.

“If the governments in their budgets do not have amounts for social problems, there will be social protests

Despite everything, they trust that the post-conflict and post-pandemic will generate new opportunities.