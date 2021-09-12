Divorce agreement reached between Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green: all the details

Megan Fox and ex-husband Brian Austin Green have reached a divorce settlement. The actors split in early 2020 after the “Transfrmers” star fell in love with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. No legal aftermath between the two ex spouses who will separate without drama even for the sake of their children.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green they reached an agreement on them divorce. It is learned through the site TMZ who had access to the documents filed for the divorce petition on Wednesday 25 November. No legal aftermath for the two former spouses who managed to agree on everything that had remained pending until today. Megan had asked the joint legal custody of the three children born from the marriage with the star of Beverly Hills 90210 and that neither spouse paid any maintenance to the other and Brian would accept his terms. However, nothing has yet been decided on the financial support of their children. The divorce should therefore end peacefully.

The date of separation: Megan and Brian indicate different periods

There is only one discrepancy in the statements made by Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green to proceed with the divorce: the date of the separation. According to Megan, the relationship with her ex-husband would have ended in November 2019. For Brian, however, it would be March 5, 2020.

Megan Fox tied to Machine Gun Kelly

For months, actress Megan Fox has been linked to rapper Machine Gun Kelly. This love story – born on the set of the film “Midnight in the Switchgrass” shot by the two in Puerto Rico earlier this year – would have convinced her to ask her husband for a separation. Megan and Brian Austin Green have been together for over 10 years. They got married in Hawaii in June 2010. Their relationship resulted in three children: 8-year-old Noah Shannon, 6-year-old Bodhi Ransom and 4-year-old Journey River. They had already moved away shortly before the actress became pregnant with their youngest child, only to reconcile. About 5 years after that, it has arrived the definitive break which will end in divorce that the ex-couple is expected to get shortly.