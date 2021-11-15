Divorce and new cohabitation of the “weaker” spouse: when and why the allowance remains

Sentence no. 32198 pronounced in November 2021 by the United Sections Court of Cassation and hastily summarized with a “anyone who has undertaken a new stable cohabitation does not lose the divorce allowance“.

New hopes have blossomed in the recipients (or more often recipients) of the check, punished in 2017 by the principle of law of the so-called Grilli sentence, which admitted the right to maintenance only in the event of real inadequacy of the means for a barely dignified life. which he had swept away, according to the vulgate “hateful parasitic rents”.

In reality, as the United Sections instead had the opportunity to clarify in July 2018, the divorce allowance has two functions.

One is welfare:

allow a minimally decent existence to the former spouse who is deprived of adequate means due to the constitutional principles of dignity and solidarity.

The other compensatory:

recognize through the periodic payment of money the sacrifice during the marriage of the party that is economically weaker to the divorce, if this minority depends on choices agreed between the two spouses so that one, or more often the other, renounces their professional growth for direct their efforts exclusively or to a greater degree to the family, helping the partner to achieve more prestigious work goals and correlative high earnings.

Well. Consistently now the United Sections of the Cassation explain in 41 dense pages (also) that the divorce check with a predominantly or exclusively compensatory nature can persist despite a new coexistence more uxorio of the recipient.

But, be careful, provided that the difference in income and assets between the two former spouses is not significantly altered as a result of the new de facto family of the recipient of the allowance.

If, on the contrary, your future reserves you a new love that is sufficiently “wealthy” for the joy of your ex-spouse, and his lawyer, you will be able to have your check removed.

Better … know it first, without stopping to memorize only the social media titles.

