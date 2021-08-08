News

Divorce Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt, now the son attacks his father and wants to take off his surname- Corriere.it

Posted on
Not even the memory of the beautiful fairy tale remains. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the former most glittering couple in Hollywood — the most beautiful among the beautiful, the most powerful among the powerful — at every hearing of their very complicated divorce shatter more and more that image of perfection that had aroused several sighs and even some movement of envy during their union. Now, to falter, even their role as parents: we had known them as performing tightrope walkers capable of juggling gracefully between the commitments and desires of the large family they had formed. Now, that same family becomes the main terrain of contention that, five years after the separation, still sees them against each other. And, as in the saddest of scripts, now it also comes to involve the children, directly.



Days ago, sources close to the actress had leaked his willingness to reach the end of this eternal cause, dropping what has cynically been called his ace: deciding, that is, to have his children laid down in his favor. Friday came the news that the eldest of the couple, the 19-year-old Maddox, had already done so, testifying against his father – with whom, it was made clear, relations would still be tense – to the point of wanting to delete his surname, to use only that of his mother. Immediately after the breakup between Pitt and Jolie, it was said that it would be a quarrel between Maddox and Pitt that brought the situation down between them, in the context not exactly common among most families on a private flight. It was 2016. Shortly after, the announcement of the separation.

Now for, new painful pieces are added that describe a father-son relationship never recovered. Maddox has long since not used Pitt on non-legal documents bens Jolie — a source revealed to the American press — and wants to legally change her last name to Jolie. In addition to Maddox, the couple have five other children: Pax, 17; Zahara, 16; Shiloh, 14 and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12 and all of them, now, could also be called to testify. The accusations against Pitt are serious: domestic violence. At the time of the separation, rumors had begun to circulate that spoke of a star often in anger, most of the time drunk. Heavy accusations, which now return to take shape in the cause that sees the two actors opposed, increasingly similar to the couple (in war) that they had played in the film that paradoxically had made them fall in love, Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Since then — it was 2004 — the two had never separated, deciding to marry after ten years of cohabitation in their Chateau Miraval, in the south of France.

Two years later, the announcement that few expected: that of the end of their love. On the glamour that had immediately illuminated this union, an opaque veil fell at that moment from which they would no longer come out, up to the actual divorce, in 2019, for irreconcilable differences. Thus ended their history but not their battle: the cause for the division of goods and the custody of children in the heart. And now it also comes to touch the children, shattering, after the idea of the perfect couple, also the image of a family guided in every choice by love.

March 20, 2021

